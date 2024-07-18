KEY POINTS Both globally and in the US, most respondents said they think Trump is the most 'crypto aware'

Trump was also deemed as the most likely candidate to spread the use and benefits of Bitcoin use

An overwhelming 80% see Bitcoin becoming a 'default' currency sometime in the future

As the presidential race took interesting turns in recent days, smartweb ecosystem provider and public blockchain project Elastos released its BIT (Bitcoin, Innovation & Trust) Index that revealed many U.S. and global tech-savvy consumers see Donald Trump as the most "crypto aware" presidential candidate.

Trump leads among US and global consumers

According to Elastos' BIT Index released this week, a total of 50% of tech-savvy consumers surveyed in the United States said that Trump is "the most 'crypto aware' Presidential candidate with a strong understanding of the workings and benefits of Bitcoin," compared to 32% opting for incumbent President Joe Biden, and 19% for independent candidate and long-time $BTC advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Also in the U.S., 49% of the survey respondents said they see Trump as the most "crypto ready" candidate who is prepared to embrace and promote the benefits of Bitcoin, compared to 30% for Biden, and 21% for Kennedy Jr.

In the global scene, 51% chose the Republican presidential frontrunner for crypto awareness, 31% were for Biden, and 19% opted for Kennedy Jr. Demographically, though, respondents aged 18-24 were less likely to deem Trump as actually "crypto aware."

Globally and in the U.S., 42% of respondents see Trump as the most likely presidential candidate to "spread the use and benefits of using Bitcoin" compared to 23% for Biden and 14% for Kennedy Jr.

What it means for the crypto space

The results of Elastos' BIT Index come as the cryptocurrency community heads to the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville next week, which is recognized as the largest crypto event this year.

Jonathan Hargreaves, the Global Head of Business Development and ESG at Elastos, said it is easy to focus on the presidential race through the lens of U.S. consumers, "but we must remember to see this through a global lens."

"While it is clear Trump is seen as the crypto candidate by the majority of Americans, the more surprising outcome is that the whole world also sees him as a leading prospective policy maker in the space. This reflects the need for global leadership to see the critical role crypto can play in our economic future," Hargreaves said in a statement to International Business Times.

Hargreaves added that the global results highlight the increasing need for "concerted policy action both in regulation and the positive application of Bitcoin." At this point in the U.S. crypto market, it has clearly become "a time for America to collaborate with the world on crypto leadership," he said.

On Bitcoin in the mainstream scene

Aside from the presidential race, the index also looked into the views of tech-savvy consumers regarding the mainstream activity of Bitcoin, the world's largest digital asset by market value.

Thirty-eight percent of the respondents said they believe $BTC will go mainstream within the next four years, with consumers aged 25-34 more likely to believe in the cryptocurrency's mainstream capability.

A staggering 80% of respondents said they see Bitcoin becoming a "default" currency in the future, wherein most global transactions (such as commodities, real estate, company valuations, etc.) are priced.

Critical times for presidential candidates

The index's results come at critical times for the presidential candidates seeking to win the hearts of crypto voters in November.

Just on Wednesday, Biden tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms, raising further concerns about his health and age heading into the hectic months before the elections.

On Saturday, Trump survived an attempted assassination, but there are still looming concerns about his age, considering he is 78 – not so far from Biden, who is now 81.

Kennedy Jr. has long been an advocate for wider Bitcoin adoption. However, he has struggled to establish the same levels of popularity as Biden or Trump. On the other hand, he may soon see a popularity boost as he is set to speak at Bitcoin 2024 alongside Trump.