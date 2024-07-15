Former President Donald Trump lauded the efforts of U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting U.S. political leaders and their families, as he expressed gratitude and defiance following an assassination attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania campaign rally.

"I'm supposed to be dead," Trump said in an interview with The NY Post aboard his private plane en route to the GOP National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump praised the Secret Service for their swift and heroic actions.

"They came flying in like linebackers," he said.

The suspect, Thomas Crooks, was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper after firing six to eight rounds from an AR-style weapon. Trump commended the sniper for taking Crooks out "with one shot right between the eyes."

In the interview, which was also reported by the Washington Examiner, Trump said it was "very nice" to receive a call from President Joe Biden.

He also suggested, without offering specifics, that Biden might order the Department of Justice to drop its prosecutions against him.

Trump described the incident as a "very surreal experience" and credited his survival to a miraculous twist of fate.

"The doctor at the hospital called it a miracle," Trump said. He was reported as sporting a large white bandage over his right ear.

He explained that a slight turn of his head to read a chart on illegal immigrants transformed what could have been a fatal shot into a graze that tore off a small piece of his ear, splattering blood on his forehead and cheek.

Despite his injury, Trump initially wanted to continue his speech but was promptly taken to a hospital by Secret Service agents.

He also explained the mystery behind his shoes in the video of the shooting. "The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off," he said.

Reflecting on the moment, Trump said he raised his fist and shouted "Fight" three times as agents rushed him off the stage.

"A lot of people say it's the most iconic photo they've ever seen," he said.

Trump revealed that the experience had changed his approach to his upcoming nomination acceptance speech.

"I had prepared an extremely tough speech about the corrupt, horrible administration," he said. "But I threw it away. I want to try to unite our country."

Despite his desire for unity, Trump acknowledged the deep divisions in the country.

"Some people want open borders, some don't. Some want men to be able to play on women's sports teams, and others don't," he said.