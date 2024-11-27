Hours after Unusual Machines, a Florida-based drones manufacturer, announced it had hired Donald Trump Jr. as an adviser, its stock prices nearly doubled while social media users were left scratching their heads.

"Don Jr joining our board of advisors provides us unique expertise we need as we bring drone component manufacturing back to America," Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines, stated in a press release obtained by The Guardian.

He added that Trump Jr., who is also the second-biggest shareholder in the $36.5 million company, is "a globally recognized business leader" and "best-selling author" who will "bring a wealth of experience" to the role despite the president-elect's son's claim to fame being his tenure at the Trump Organization, The Guardian reported.

"The need for drones is obvious. It is also obvious that we must stop buying Chinese drones and Chinese drone parts," Trump Jr. said on Wednesday. "I love what Unusual Machines is doing to bring drone manufacturing jobs back to the USA."

While Evans and Trump Jr. celebrated this new chapter for the manufacturer, social media users wondered what "expertise" the eldest Trump child is bringing.

"Remember when MAGA cried for years that Hunter Biden, an attorney who went to Yale and served on the board of directors for many companies, cried that Hunter Biden was unqualified to advise an energy company?," X user @ArtCandee shared. "WTF does Don Jr. know about drones?"

"Not like it's rocket science, smh, they're drones. Also don jr likely won't be selling state secrets while being a crackhead," one X user argued.

"Don Jr. knows a lot about drones. He is one...," another X user commented.

"The Trump family GRIFT begins,' X user @Keithph51198130 lamented.

Originally published by Latin Times