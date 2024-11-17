England blew away 10-man Republic of Ireland 5-0 to wrap up promotion to the Nations League top flight as four players netted their first international goals on Sunday, while Adrien Rabiot scored twice as France beat Italy.

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick to help Norway also top their group in League B.

Euro 2024 runners-up England secured top spot in Group B2 in interim boss Lee Carsley's final game in charge before the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as manager.

"I wanted the England team to be exciting to watch and be attacking," Carsley told ITV.

"I can only do what I was in control of. It's not a gamble with some of these players, they are excellent players."

Greece finished second despite a 2-0 win over Finland in the other game in the group and will head into the playoffs in March.

England struggled to break down a resolute Ireland in the first half at Wembley, with Noni Madueke twice having efforts blocked after threatening bursts into the box.

The game changed shortly after the interval when Liam Scales brought down Jude Bellingham after a fine pass from Harry Kane, conceding a penalty and being sent off for a second bookable offence.

Kane stepped up to slot his spot-kick past Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

England doubled their lead in the 56th minute, as Tino Livramento's deflected cross found its way to his Newcastle teammate Anthony Gordon who volleyed home his first international goal.

Carsley's side scored their third goal in the space of five minutes when Conor Gallagher stabbed in a Marc Guehi flick-on from a corner to also net for the first time for his country.

Jarrod Bowen joined the party, sweeping home his first England goal with his first touch just seconds after coming on as a substitute.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, on as a sub for his England debut, headed in Bellingham's cross in the 79th minute to round off the scoring.

France snatched top spot in Group A2 from Italy with a 3-1 success at the San Siro.

Les Bleus knew a two-goal win would see them finish first ahead of Italy in an otherwise dead rubber with both teams already through to the quarter-finals in March.

Rabiot headed in a second-minute opener from Lucas Digne's corner.

Left-back Digne played a big part in France's second goal in the 33rd minute as his excellent free-kick from long range struck the woodwork before hitting the back of Italy goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and bouncing in for an own goal.

Andrea Cambiaso quickly pulled one back for the hosts but Rabiot brilliantly headed home another Digne set-piece midway through the second half to mark his 50th France appearance with a brace.

The other game in the group saw Israel beat an understrength Belgium 1-0 but fail to win by the three-goal margin they needed to avoid automatic relegation.

Haaland was at his destructive best as Norway brushed aside Kazakhstan 5-0 to finish top of Group B3 ahead of Austria who were held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia.

The Manchester City star broke the deadlock, pouncing on a rebound in the 23rd minute.

Haaland nodded in his 37th international goal 14 minutes later, before Antonio Nusa added a Norwegian third of a dominant first half.

Haaland completed his fourth treble for Norway with 19 minutes remaining, turning away from his marker on the edge of the area and finishing low into the bottom corner with his right foot.

Nusa scored again as Norway snatched automatic promotion from Austria, who conceded a late equaliser to Slovenia in Vienna.