Virginia Giuffre, who accused disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein and Britain's Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, is in a stable condition after a reported car crash in Australia, the hospital treating her said Wednesday.

Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen, was injured on March 24 in a crash between her car and a school bus in Western Australia, according to her agent Dini von Mueffling.

She is now "stable" and being treated at the Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth, a hospital spokesperson told AFP, declining to give further details.

Her agent earlier said Giuffre was "banged up and bruised" after a school bus hit her car but that police were unavailable to attend and she initially went home.

An Instagram post in Giuffre's name this week included a photo of her apparently lying in a hospital bed with bruises and grazing around her left eye, forehead and nose.

"I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110 km (70 miles per hour) as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can," she wrote.

"I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time."

Addressing the comments, Giuffre's agent said only that "Virginia thought that she had posted on her private Facebook page."

Western Australia police said there was a "minor crash" between a school bus carrying 29 children and another vehicle in the farming area of Neergabby north of Perth on March 24.

"There were no injuries reported to us," the state's road police commander Mike Bell told reporters Wednesday.

Police could not confirm they had received any calls about the collision, he said, adding that they were not required to go to road accidents without injuries.

"We did not attend that crash, which does not surprise me because it was reported the following day by the bus driver. So we did not know about it at the time," Bell said.

Police had called people involved in the "low-level crash" and were investigating further, he said.

The accident caused no damage to the bus and about Aus$2,000 (US$1,300) to the car, "which is not a lot these days because of the cost of repairing cars," the police commander said.

Asked if the bus was travelling 110 kilometres per hour, he said the damage was "minor" and "the report that has been filed has no suggestion of travelling anywhere near that speed".

Giuffre accused the late US billionaire Epstein of using her as a sex slave.

Prince Andrew repeatedly denied her allegation of sexual assault when she was 17 and avoided trial by paying a multimillion-dollar settlement.