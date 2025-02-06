KEY POINTS Eric Trump tagged the official X account of WLFI in his post pumping Bitcoin

Michael Saylor and other $BTC maximalists couldn't agree more

WLFI holds a lot of $ETH, $TRX, $STETH, and other crypto coins, but not Bitcoin

Standard Chartered projects $BTC prices can hit $500K before Trump's second presidency ends

President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, has hinted that World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the DeFi project the Trump family was deeply involved in, will snap up some Bitcoin.

His comments came late Tuesday after British multinational bank Standard Chartered projected that Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, will reach $500,000 before the 47th president leaves office.

Eric Trump finally pumps $BTC

Eric took to X late Tuesday to comment on Bitcoin's price dip below $100,000. "Feels like a great time to enter #BTC," he wrote, and also tagged the X handle of WLFI.

Feels like a great time to enter #BTC! 🚀 @worldlibertyfi — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 6, 2025

Many Bitcoiners and Bitcoin maximalists, such as Michael Saylor, took to the comments section to agree with the presidential son. He was trending on X through early Wednesday as crypto users flooded the comments of his post.

No ₿etter Time 🚀 — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) February 6, 2025

Always have a plan ₿ — Bitget (@bitgetglobal) February 6, 2025

Bitcoin isn't just an exit, it's also an entrance pic.twitter.com/xpfXfiNGjt — Pierre Rochard (@BitcoinPierre) February 6, 2025

Some also remembered how Eric previously promoted Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. "No more s****coin promoting now, right?" said Bitcoin Podcast host Walker.

Eric's previous promotion of ETH led to backlash from BTC maximalists, with many saying he should only be supporting Bitcoin, being the prime crypto asset.

Will WLFI buy $BTC?

World Liberty Financial has a vast trove of crypto holdings, at least based on a wallet linked to the DeFi project by leading blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence.

As of early Thursday, the WLFI-linked wallet holds over $15 million worth of the USDC stablecoin. It also has $9.25 million in TRON (TRX), $5.2 million in Lido Staked Ether (STETH), and some $968,000 worth of ETH after it moved millions in Ethereum earlier this week.

Notably, the wallet doesn't hold Bitcoin, but with Eric's WLFI tag on his post, there is speculation the project may soon acquire BTC to add to its $34.6 million crypto treasury.

Standard Chartered makes bold prediction

Eric's post came after Standard Chartered projected earlier Wednesday that Bitcoin will reach $500,000 in 2028, before Trump leaves the White House. The digital coin's price was at $68,800 before Trump secured the 2024 presidential elections.

It is currently trading in the $98,000 highs, representing a 43% spike from its price before Trump won in November.

For Standard Chartered, increased investor access to Bitcoin through the approval of spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will only open more room for growth around BTC's price.

Standard Chartered Global Head of Digital Assets Research Geoff Kendrick also noted how the U.S. regulatory environment has changed drastically in recent weeks. He said the Staff Accounting Bulletin 121 getting rescinded was a huge step toward the development of the crypto industry.

He said the president's executive order on digital assets "could encourage other central banks to consider Bitcoin investments," which, in turn, could pump BTC prices higher.