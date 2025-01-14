A far-right German political party endorsed by Elon Musk in December has been accused of distributing flyers that mirror "deportation plane tickets" addressed to "illegal immigrants."

Residents in Karlsruhe, a city in the German state of Baden-Württemberg, contacted law enforcement on Tuesday after they found flyers that look like plane tickets, the Guardian reported.

The passenger was listed as "illegal immigrant" and the destination as a "safe country of origin." A tagline added, "Only remigration can still save Germany."

Local police have opened a criminal investigation into "persons unknown on suspicion of incitement of racial hatred."

Markus Frohnmaier, co-chair of the AfD's Baden-Württemberg state association, stated he supported "the creative action by local chapters," according to the Guardian.

The party also wanted nearly 1 million Syrians to return to the country from Germany after the former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad was ousted, arguing it was "enforcement of existing law."

The Alternative for Germany party has been labeled by German courts a "suspected extremist" party and is notorious for radical language that staunchly opposes immigration.

Musk threw his support behind the party in December, writing in an X post, "Only the AfD can save Germany." Shortly afterward, he published an op-ed in a German newspaper, further championing the party. His contribution led to an editor's resignation.

Originally published by Latin Times