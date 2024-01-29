First Human To Receive Neuralink Brain Chip Implant Recovering Well: Elon Musk
KEY POINTS
- Neuralink received its clearance for human trials from the FDA in 2023
- Musk said initial results from the implant were "promising"
Tech titan Elon Musk on Monday said the first human to receive an implant from Neuralink is "recovering well."
"Initial results show promising neuron spike detection," he announced on X (formerly Twitter) months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the brain-chip startup clearance to conduct its first trial on humans.
Neuralink, which Musk founded in 2016 alongside seven scientists and engineers, announced its first implant trial in September. At the time, the company said a Neuralink-developed robot would surgically insert the implants in the participants' brains.
