In a surprising political shift, Florida Representative Susan Valdes announced her decision to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Conference in the Florida House of Representatives.

The move comes shortly after her re-election as a Democrat, a role she has held while representing her West Tampa community.

Citing frustration with the Democratic Party's approach, Valdes declared her intent to align with Republicans to focus on practical solutions. "I will not waste my final two years in the Florida Legislature being ignored in a caucus whose leadership expects me to ignore the needs of my community," Valdes stated in her announcement.

The representative expressed enthusiasm for Speaker Daniel Perez's vision for the House, emphasizing her desire to collaborate on addressing real issues facing her constituents. "I'm tired of being the party of protesting when I got into politics to be part of the party of progress," she explained.

Valdes acknowledged potential policy disagreements with her new colleagues but expressed confidence in being treated with respect within the Republican supermajority.

Her decision marks a significant political realignment in the Florida House and could influence future legislative dynamics as the Republican Party strengthens its hold in the state.

