Former presidential candidate and Texas lawmaker Beto O'Rourke said during a podcast appearance this week that former President Joe Biden "failed this country," adding that Democrats will need to acknowledge they made a serious mistake in order to rebuild credibility.

O'Rourke, who briefly ran for president in 2019, sat down with "Pod Save America," co-hosted by former Obama administration staffers, and declared Biden may have potentially ruined the nation by not stepping down ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"Just to be clear, Biden should not have run again," O'Rourke stated. "And, to be even more clear, he failed this country in the most important job that he had. In fact, the entire rationale for his presidency the first time and the rationale he tried to sell us on for his attempt to run for re-election, 'only I can stop Donald Trump,' and he failed to do that," O'Rourke lamented in a @PodSaveAmerica X post.

The former Democratic congressman, who served from 2013 to 2019, added "we might very well lose the greatest country that his world has ever know" partly because of Biden and his camp's decision to forego an open primary with "the greatest talent the Democratic party can muster" and run for re-election.

O'Rourke commented on Biden's health ahead of the presidential election, adding that what his camp stated and what Americans saw were wildly different.

"I saw the congresswomen and the congressmen on CNN saying that he's running circles around us in the briefing rooms behind closed doors," O'Rourke stated. "It just doesn't add up with what I'm seeing with my own lying eyes."

"I think that credibility problem is going to persist up until Democrats say 'we f***ed up and we made a terrible mistake,'" he added.

Last week, during an appearance on "The View," Biden defended his cognitive health ahead of the release of "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," a forthcoming book by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson.

"They are wrong. There's nothing to sustain that," Biden stated, per ABC News.

Originally published on Latin Times