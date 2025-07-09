A decision by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to pause U.S. weapons shipments to Ukraine, reportedly without notifying President Donald Trump or key national security officials, triggered confusion inside the White House and allegedly led aides to quietly offer "cover" for the move as they scrambled to manage its fallout.

The pause was initiated last week, blindsiding not only Trump but also top figures like National Security Adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy to Ukraine Envoy Keith Kellogg, CNN reported.

According to five sources familiar with the matter, Hegseth allegedly approved the suspension based on internal recommendations without formal clearance from the president. The Pentagon later said the move was part of a broader review of U.S. weapons stockpiles, but insiders reportedly confirmed Trump never instructed Hegseth to halt the Ukraine shipments.

The weapons in question, Patriot interceptor missiles and artillery rounds, had already been allocated and were in transit to Ukraine before being stopped.

On Tuesday, Trump, surprised by the halt, publicly distanced himself from the decision during a Cabinet meeting, stating, "I don't know, why don't you tell me?" when asked who had authorized the pause. He then reportedly directed Hegseth to resume the shipments, especially of Patriot missiles deemed essential for Ukrainian civilian defense.

While the Pentagon insisted the review was necessary to prioritize U.S. military readiness amid tensions in the Middle East, many officials were alarmed they hadn't been informed in advance. Defense officials later told Congress the pause was driven by concerns over low U.S. stockpiles, but no urgent requests for resupply or new procurement funds were submitted, congressional sources told the outlet.

The initial recommendation to delay the weapons originated from Undersecretary of Defense Elbridge Colby, who has voiced skepticism about prolonged U.S. aid to Ukraine, favoring a pivot to Asia.

Colby's views were shared by Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg, who approved the plan before Hegseth signed off. Reportedly believing it aligned with Trump's "America First" doctrine, Hegseth moved forward.

After learning of the situation, White House officials allegedly privately told the Pentagon they would "cover" Hegseth from immediate criticism but emphasized the need for swift communication with Congress and U.S. allies.

