A former Republican Representative said that he is not afraid of Donald Trump coming after him for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, and went so far as to call the president-elect "scared" and "weak."

Adam Kinzinger, former Republican congressman from Illinois and now senior political commentator, said that he was "not intimidated" by Trump in an interview with CNN's Sara Sidner.

"I am absolutely the opposite of concerned about retaliation. Let's be clear: My opinion hasn't changed. Donald Trump is a scared, weak person. And he won the election. Congratulations," Kinzinger said on CNN. "But he himself, because I know him, is a trembling, scared man... Obviously I did nothing illegal, so if you want to manufacture stuff? You know, it's still a democracy, you're not going to have that ability."

Since this will be Trump's second term, Kinziner noted that "a president that is not up for re-election is a little weaker."

Republicans gained control of the Senate and are battling for control of the House during the recent election. However, Kinzinger maintained that he is not afraid.

Just a reminder, Trump himself is weak and scared. Don’t be intimidated, I’m absolutely not, and you shouldn’t be either.



The online flying monkeys are just as weak. We will just be ready to pick up the pieces. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) November 8, 2024

"What Trump and his enablers don't seem to understand is that I'm free from the shackles of political expediency. I didn't get into this line of work to serve a political cult or bend the knee to any one person. I serve the Constitution and the country I swore an oath to protect. My loyalty is to the principles that make America strong, not to a man who's turned our democracy into his personal grievance project," Kinzinger wrote in a post to his Substack.

Kinzinger was condemned by various members of the Republican party after speaking out against Trump following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, and said that he and his family have been the targets of threats for his work, according to a 2023 interview with NPR.

Originally published by Latin Times.