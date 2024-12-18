Fortnite is about to get a whole lot wackier with its latest crossover, featuring the internet sensation Skibidi Toilet.

Starting Dec. 18, players can access a range of quirky, bathroom-themed cosmetics, including a Plungerman skin, a Skibidi Toilet backpack, and a plunger pickaxe, all available in the Item Shop.

What's Coming to the Item Shop?

The collaboration, first shared by Fortnite leaker SpushFNBR, offers a fun mix of items: a Plungerman skin with a Lego variant for 1,500 V-Bucks, a Skibidi Toilet backpack for 600 V-Bucks, and a Pickaxe called Pungerman's Plunger for 800 V-Bucks. For those who want it all, a bundle featuring all three cosmetics will be available for 2,800 V-Bucks.

The most notable item in the collection is the Skibidi Toilet back bling, which is expected to feature a toilet with a head sticking out. While the full details will be revealed in-game, the leaked prices already give players a sneak peek at what to expect.

The collaboration was confirmed by Fortnite and tweeted with emojis of a toilet, plunger, and video camera.

About Skibidi Toilet

Skibidi Toilet is the creation of Alexey Gerasimov, who debuted the series on his YouTube channel. The animated shorts depict a war between toilets with human heads and the Alliance, a group of people with electronic devices for heads.

The character Plungerman, a key figure in the series, fights for the Alliance using twin plungers. The series, which makes use of Half-Life assets, has gained a cult following. It was reported earlier this year that Gerasimov discussed potential Skibidi Toilet film and TV adaptations with director Michael Bay, reports Gamespot.com.

SpushFNBR's leak suggests that Skibidi Toilet will only be featured as a cosmetic set in Fortnite. With Winterfest set to begin on December 20th, it seems unlikely that a special event or game mode centered around the animated series will be introduced at this time.

Fortnite already features dozens of Marvel characters in its Battle Royale, with epic additions like Godzilla making their debut in Chapter 6.

The latest crossover follows other recent Fortnite collaborations, including the Lego Fortnite Brick Life expansion, and promises to add a humorous twist to the game.

In related news, Epic Games is sending out its first settlement checks as part of a deal with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The FTC took action against Epic Games over Fortnite's confusing button layout, which led players to accidentally make purchases with the press of a single button. Players who were active in Fortnite before 2022 can still file settlement claims on the FTC website.