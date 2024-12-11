Fortnite Refunds: Who Is Eligible And Can You Still Make A Claim?
KEY POINTS
- Epic Games agreed to pay a total of $245 million in to refund customers
- The FTC is rolling out the first refunds to customers who made valid claims by Oct. 8
- Eligible customers can still apply to claim a refund by Jan. 10, 2025
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has started making refunds to customers of leading game developer Epic Games, who was accused of duping customers into making in-game purchases of various game items.
The Commission announced this week that it will send the first refunds totaling $72 million to Epic Games customers. If you or your child ever played Fortnite, you may be eligible for refunds.
How It All Started
The FTC filed a complaint against Epic Games in 2022 over what it said was the title developer's failure to comply with COPPA Rules on parental notice, consent, review, and deletion requirements.
The Commission also alleged that Epic "deployed design tricks, known as dark patterns, to dupe millions of players into making unintentional purchases."
To settle the lawsuit, Epic agreed to pay a $275 million penalty for violating the children's privacy law, plus an additional $245 million in to refund customers who were "duped" into buying unwanted game items on Fortnite.
Who is Eligible?
The FTC emailed eligible customers via fortniterefund@rcnotifications.com by or before Oct. 19, 2023 with instructions on how to file a claim.
Customers who think they are eligible but didn't receive an email can use their Epic account ID to file a claim with the FTC.
Fortnite players or parents of players can apply for a refund if:
- You were charged in-game currency items for unwanted game items between January 2017 and September 2022
- For parents: Your child made charges to your credit card without your consent for game items between January 2017 and November 2018
- Epic locked your account between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained about wrongful charges
Customers who already filed valid claims by Oct. 8, 2024 don't need to do anything for now as the Commission continues to review claims.
For those who received a check, the check should be cashed out within 90 days. Those who received a PayPal payment should accept the payment within 30 days.
Can Customers Still File Claims?
Yes. Customers who weren't able to file a claim in October can still apply to file claims until Jan. 10, 2025, through this portal: https://www.fortniterefund.com/file-a-claim.
The FTC reminds customers to never pay anyone who promises an FTC refund in exchange for a certain fee, as the Commission never asks anyone to pay to file claims or receive refunds.
It is worth noting that people under the age of 18 need their parents or guardians to complete claim forms. Also, refund amounts will vary, depending on "several factors, including how many people file a claim."
For now, only customers within the United States can apply to claim a refund.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
'Huge Demand': Portugal Dreams Of Becoming Medical Cannabis Hub
-
Trump Says He Doesn't Plan To Fire Fed Chief Jerome Powell
-
Nobel Laureate Warns Putin About Danger Of Nuclear Weapons
-
Guinness Rival Starts Waiting List After Sales Surge
-
5 Surefire Ways To Help You Steer Clear Of Holiday Debt
-
Artist Abramovic Turns From The Extreme To Decompression