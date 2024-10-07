Franklin Templeton is breaking new ground by launching its On-Chain U.S. Government Money Fund on Aptos crypto, bridging traditional finance with blockchain.

It might not be "Uptober" yet (if ever?), but Franklin Templeton is signaling a turning point in finance by rolling out its money market fund on Aptos.

At the time of writing, Aptos, [coin-widget coin_id="apt-aptos"], is up 3%, trading at $8.02 and ranked #27 by market cap.

Aptos Crypto is Making a Strong Case For Top 10

As a layer-1 chain, Aptos brings fresh ideas, yet using a newer blockchain comes with hurdles. Issues around its maturity, market trust, and liquidity risks loom large. Still, Franklin Templeton backs Aptos, confident in its alignment with the Benji platform.

According to Franklin Templeton execs, the move was a 'massive step in the right direction' to 'innovate in the name of a truly decentralized and accessible financial future.'

The Aptos crypto network also has snapped up HashPalette, a key player in Japan's digital landscape.

This acquisition is a strategic maneuver to broaden Aptos' reach in Asia, harnessing its powerful blockchain to engage with Japan's forward-thinking market.

"Japan is a key market for Aptos Labs." - Mo Shaikh, Aptos Labs CEO

At Expo 2025 in Osaka, Aptos Crypto will exclusively power the event's blockchain, enabling interaction with NFTs and digital assets.

With this acquisition, Aptos is powering up Japanese firms and developers, pushing blockchain's reach into entertainment, gaming, and digital assets.

Final Thought: Aptos Is Heading For Top 10 Status

With these recent strategic deals, Franklin Templeton's move to launch its money fund on Aptos highlights that it could be a top ten cryptocurrency in 2025.

Along with Sui, Aptos is gearing up to make serious challenges against notable layer-1s like Cardano, Polkadot, and even Solana.