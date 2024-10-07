Franklin Templeton Expands into Aptos Crypto: How Will This Impact APT Price?
Franklin Templeton is breaking new ground by launching its On-Chain U.S. Government Money Fund on Aptos crypto, bridging traditional finance with blockchain.
It might not be "Uptober" yet (if ever?), but Franklin Templeton is signaling a turning point in finance by rolling out its money market fund on Aptos.
At the time of writing, Aptos, [coin-widget coin_id="apt-aptos"], is up 3%, trading at $8.02 and ranked #27 by market cap.
Aptos Crypto is Making a Strong Case For Top 10
As a layer-1 chain, Aptos brings fresh ideas, yet using a newer blockchain comes with hurdles. Issues around its maturity, market trust, and liquidity risks loom large. Still, Franklin Templeton backs Aptos, confident in its alignment with the Benji platform.
According to Franklin Templeton execs, the move was a 'massive step in the right direction' to 'innovate in the name of a truly decentralized and accessible financial future.'
The Aptos crypto network also has snapped up HashPalette, a key player in Japan's digital landscape.
This acquisition is a strategic maneuver to broaden Aptos' reach in Asia, harnessing its powerful blockchain to engage with Japan's forward-thinking market.
"Japan is a key market for Aptos Labs." - Mo Shaikh, Aptos Labs CEO
At Expo 2025 in Osaka, Aptos Crypto will exclusively power the event's blockchain, enabling interaction with NFTs and digital assets.
With this acquisition, Aptos is powering up Japanese firms and developers, pushing blockchain's reach into entertainment, gaming, and digital assets.
Final Thought: Aptos Is Heading For Top 10 Status
With these recent strategic deals, Franklin Templeton's move to launch its money fund on Aptos highlights that it could be a top ten cryptocurrency in 2025.
Along with Sui, Aptos is gearing up to make serious challenges against notable layer-1s like Cardano, Polkadot, and even Solana.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Pope Names 21 New Cardinals With Big Impact On Picking Next Pontiff
-
Oklahoma Defends Likely Purchase Of 55,000 Trump Bibles For Schools
-
Arab American Leaders Call On Harris To Separate From Biden's Israel Policy
-
Trump Mocks Women 'Thrilled' To Lose Husbands Before Firefighter's Widow Attends His Butler Rally: Report
-
Trump Says Israel Should 'Hit' Iran Nuclear Sites, 'Worry About Rest Later'
-
Billionaire Silicon Valley Trump Backer Jumps Ship To Harris
-
Seven Charged Over Double Voting In Battleground Michigan
-
Hera Spacecraft To Probe Asteroid Deflected By Defence Test
-
Climate Change, Economics Muddy West's Drive To Curb Chinese EVs
-
UK Hands Indian Ocean Islands To Mauritius But Keeps Key US Military Base