Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's World Series walk-off grand slam baseball sold for $1.56 million at auction, making it the third most expensive baseball ever sold, organisers said on Sunday.

Freeman delivered one of the most iconic moments in World Series history on October 25 after bludgeoning a 10th-inning home run to give the Dodgers a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in game one of the Fall Classic.

Freeman's 423-foot shot to right field was snaffled by 10-year-old Dodgers fan Zachary Ruderman, who had been taken to the game as a surprise by his parents.

The Dodgers went on to win the World Series 4-1 with Freeman named Most Valuable Player.

Only two other baseballs have sold for more than Freeman's walk-off ball.

Dodgers team-mate Shohei Ohtani's 50/50 home run ball raised $4.932 million earlier this year, while Mark McGwire's 70th home run ball fetched $3 million in 1999.

"We are so honored to have handled one of the most important artifacts in World Series history, dating back to 1903," SCP Auctions president David Kohler said in a statement after Saturday's auction.