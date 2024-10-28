KEY POINTS Trump's chances of winning Georgia are at 74% compared to Kamala's 26%

Swing states are on fire as there are less than 10 days left before the U.S. elections, and one of them is particularly gaining a lot of attention on Polymarket, where cryptocurrency users buy and sell crypto to bet on the likelihood of future events.

On the decentralized market prediction platform, ex-president Donald Trump has a wide and wild lead. Bettors have his chances of winning the battleground state at 74% compared to Vice President Kamala Harris's 26% as of early Monday. The $8.2 million bet continues to haul in bets from around the world as crypto users put their money on who they think will win Georgia.

Can Harris Still Flip the Script?

For crypto users on the popular betting platform, it can be difficult for the Democratic presidential nominee to catch up at this point in the heated race.

"Georgia is gone for Harris ... very, very unlikely Kamala can turn this around at this point," one user said. Another said that the market "knows better than biased polls."

One user raised an issue that some people may be brushing off. "Kamala wasn't ahead even once, so can this even be considered a battleground or tilt state?" the user asked.

Georgia used to be a largely red state. However, the last election changed everything, shocking Republicans as outgoing President Joe Biden narrowly beat Trump in 2020. Notably, Trump carried Georgia and several other swing states in 2016 in his race against Hilary Clinton.

Georgia's Rising Role as a Major Swing State

American media have said over the last few months that Georgia has become a "key" purple state – a scenario that may have been difficult to imagine a decade ago, when the state reliably delivered the wins for the GOP Party.

Also called the Peach State, Georgia's reputation as a majority red voter population was ultimately crumbled in the Biden-Trump battle four years ago. At the time, Biden won the state by only some 11,000 votes.

Some observers believe the flip for Biden in 2020 may have been affected by evolving demographics in the area. Its white population has declined by 1% from 2010 to 2020, while Black Georgians' numbers spiked by 13%.

It is worth noting that since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Harris has been pushing hard to win Georgia again, but the Trump campaign isn't going down without a fight.

The Trump team is focused on winning over some of the key voting blocs in the state, such as metro Atlanta, especially since the 16 electoral college votes in the state that's fast becoming a key battleground were at the center of election fraud claims in the past election.

Can Kamala Rock the Republicans Again?

Biden's shock win in 2020 was the first time for the Democratic Party since Bill Clinton took the state in 1992. On Polymarket, it appears the battle for the Peach State is largely in Trump's favor. However, the figures are different outside the crypto platform.

The latest polls reveal that Trump is ahead in Georgia by only a small margin. For instance, a Trafalgar Group poll from Oct. 24-26 has the business mogul winning by 48% over Kamala's 46%, suggesting that the Trump campaign shouldn't be too confident as Georgia remains up for grabs for both sides.

It remains to be seen whether Harris will somehow repeat history and trump over Trump in Georgia as her predecessor did, but for now, for Polymarket bettors, the former president is winning.