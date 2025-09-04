Germany went down to a shock 2-0 defeat in Slovakia in their opening World Cup qualifier on Thursday, while Spain kicked off their bid to reach next year's finals with a comfortable 3-0 victory in Bulgaria.

Atletico Madrid's David Hancko burst untracked into the penalty box to fire Slovakia into the lead just before half-time against Germany in Bratislava.

David Strelec, who has just signed for Middlesbrough in the English Championship, then made it two with a brilliant strike high into the top corner 10 minutes into the second half.

The result gives Slovakia a dream start in Group A as they attempt to qualify for a first World Cup since 2010.

Germany, meanwhile, find themselves immediately under pressure even if this game was their hardest fixture in the group on paper.

"We haven't had a great history in recent years and we should have realised that if we want to go to the World Cup and play a good role. Today, we were miles away," said Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Germany have gone out of each of the last two World Cups in the group stage, but have never failed in a qualifying campaign.

"If we perform like we did today, we'll definitely not qualify," warned captain Joshua Kimmich.

Nagelsmann's side came into the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign off the back of losing both of their matches in the UEFA Nations League Final Four in June, against Portugal and France.

They must now react quickly when they entertain Northern Ireland on Tuesday, with Luxembourg their other opponents in the four-team group.

Only the group winners qualify directly for the 48-team finals in North America.

Northern Ireland won 3-1 in Luxembourg, with Jamie Reid, Shea Charles and Justin Devenny scoring their goals.

The home side had gone in on level terms at the break thanks to an Aiman Dardari equaliser, but Seid Korac's second-half red card ended their hopes of taking anything from the contest.

European champions Spain, who lost June's Nations League final on penalties to Portugal, had few problems against Bulgaria in Sofia in Group E.

Mikel Oyarzabal produced an expert finish from a Martin Zubimendi pass to open the scoring inside five minutes, and Marc Cucurella fired in a superb second goal on the half-hour.

Lamine Yamal then set up Mikel Merino for the third goal on 38 minutes, and there was no further scoring.

"We're happy but we have to keep taking steps forward," said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

Spain's next game is away to Turkey, who staved off a Georgia comeback to win 3-2 in Tbilisi.

Mert Muldur's early opener was followed by two goals either side of half-time by Kerem Akturkoglu, and Turkey appeared to be cruising.

However, Zuriko Davitashvili pulled one back and the visitors had Baris Alper Yilmaz sent off.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia then made it 3-2 deep in stoppage time, but Turkey held on for the victory.

The Netherlands were held to a 1-1 draw by Poland in Rotterdam in Group G despite taking the lead in the first half through Denzel Dumfries.

Matty Cash equalised with a ferocious late strike to deny Ronald Koeman's team, but the Dutch still the top the group on seven points -- they lead Poland and Finland on goal difference, and also boast a game in hand.

Lithuania scored a penalty deep in injury time to draw 1-1 with Malta in the same group.

Belgium walloped minnows Liechtenstein 6-0 away in Group J, with Maxim De Cuyper opening the scoring.

Youri Tielemans netted twice including a penalty, while Arthur Theate, Kevin De Bruyne and Malick Fofana also struck.

That result leaves Belgium three points behind group leaders Wales with two games in hand. Craig Bellamy's side won 1-0 in Kazakhstan earlier thanks to a Kieffer Moore goal.