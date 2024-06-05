Connectivity is an essential part of modern living. Still, maintaining connections remains a challenge for many individuals, especially those traveling abroad. To stay connected, travelers typically need to connect to international roaming. However, this often comes with excessive fees, leaving them feeling burdened by the costs of basic communication services. This dilemma prompts the question: How can one connect abroad without facing exorbitant costs or accessibility issues?

Reliable and affordable international connectivity is needed more than ever, given the advancement of globalization and travel becoming the norm. Fortunately, technological advancements have paved the way for innovative solutions to this problem, such as roaming packages, global SIM cards, and virtual network operators. Airalo, the world's biggest eSIM marketplace, aims to revolutionize how travelers stay connected abroad.

With over 10 million users, Airalo, founded in 2019, has quickly established itself as the go-to solution for accessible and cost-effective international data connectivity. Founders Abraham Burak and Ahmet Bahadır Özdemir developed the platform after recognizing the connectivity gap. Besides the costly roaming bills, they noticed that many also rely on Wi-Fi networks in foreign countries. These can be unreliable and costly, especially considering the expenses of purchasing Wi-Fi devices or subscriptions. Meanwhile, obtaining local SIM cards in each destination can be inconvenient.

The forward-thinking founders then drew inspiration from the developing eSIM technology in industries like smart manufacturing. They envisioned bringing this technology to the consumer space, thus creating the world's first eSIM marketplace. Co-founder Burak highlights the field's potential for immense growth. He states that as the industry undergoes an inflection point driven by eSIM technology's adoption as the mainstream format for global communication, Airalo intends to be at the forefront of it.

Airalo, believing everyone deserves the ability to connect regardless of location or circumstances, aims to provide global data connectivity for all travelers. By downloading the Airalo app, choosing their destination and data package, and installing the eSIM, users traveling for business, leisure, education, or any other purpose can stay connected.

The innovative platform offers a smooth experience, allowing travelers to purchase eSIMs anywhere in the world. They can even secure connectivity for their destination before leaving their home. It also stands out for having prepaid plans that eliminate the possibilities of hidden fees, making it a cost-effective alternative to traditional roaming options.

Additionally, in pursuit of its sustainability goals, Airalo hopes to see an industry shift to eSIMs for the positive impact they can have on the environment. The manufacturing, distribution, and disposal of physical SIM cards are contributors to electronic waste, not to mention plastic waste and carbon emissions that take a toll on the environment. eSIMs present a sustainable alternative to single-use SIM cards. They're digital, require less energy to produce, fewer materials to distribute, and can be reused rather than disposed of.

Users can access the service through the website or app. It's also available in 53 languages, showcasing Airalo's commitment to accessibility. Its dedication to changing how people connect is further demonstrated by its diverse team, hailing from over 55 countries across six continents. Each team member exemplifies the company's mission and values, enabling them to consistently deliver exceptional results.

When asked about the motivation behind Airalo's diverse team in creating value for users, Burak remarks, "Our culture at Airalo isn't about seeing the results of our work in dramatic, volcanic terms. We believe in the power of gradual alterations. We execute good enough small steps with pleasure and celebrate the little things that go well with gratitude."

Testimonials from users demonstrate Airalo's unique propositions. A satisfied user lauds Airalo for its usefulness and affordability: "This app is incredibly useful for when you are going to travel. They have eSIM cards for seemingly every country on earth and offer a lot of flexibility regarding pricing and duration." Another user commends Airalo for its customer support, saying, "I had a great experience with my inquiry because of the fast responses, detailed and helpful explanations, and my issue was resolved fast. I also felt that you put the customer in mind over the process."

Essentially, Airalo's instant connectivity, global coverage, affordability, transparency, and dedicated team all contribute to why the platform has already amassed over 10 million users. It has succeeded in creating a new category within the travel tech ecosystem, making it one of the highest-ranking travel apps in several countries. It's also proud to share that it recently launched a set of products for both its B2B and B2B2C clients that are bound to accelerate the eSIM revolution. These innovations will help Airalo fulfill its mission of making international connectivity more accessible and cost-effective for millions of travelers worldwide.

Airalo's efforts don't stop there. It has established multiple partnership streams to accelerate the progress of digital connectivity, and among its investors are some of the world's largest telecommunication companies. Burak shares, "We're standing on the shoulders of industry giants. Generations before us have worked on establishing the connectivity we enjoy today. Now, it's our turn to lead its advancement. Airalo has done so by creating alliances within the telco industry to bridge the past and the future together."