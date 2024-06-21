Technology has a profound impact on redefining society. After all, it holds immense potential to transform economic, political, and social landscapes in remarkable ways. It facilitates engagement and transparency, drives innovation, creates new industries, increases efficiency across sectors, and fosters global connectivity.

Picture a web-based platform that utilizes technology to revolutionize how societies function, promoting inclusivity, equity, and progress on a broader scale. Sammie Jabado, a modern global business leader, is developing exactly that. He founded Go Go Go World LLC in December 2023 to initiate positive societal change.

Sammie is a seasoned professional with extensive experience across various industries, including business and vacation travel, community organizing, composition and performance, computer software, digital and physical art creation, financial services, music, and social and political activism. Leveraging his vast background, he made it his mission to introduce Go Go Go to the world. As the first unified global technology platform, it's designed to elevate human society by securing personal data and integrating various online environments into one global technology platform.

Sammie's discontent with the harmful impacts of social media sites gave birth to the concept of Go Go Go. Disturbed by the divisive content these platforms promote (e.g., left-wing or right-wing extremism, unrealistic beauty standards, etc.), he recognized the need for an alternative that emphasizes authenticity, integrity, and positivity.

The visionary, Sammie, believes that besides profitability, technology companies must prioritize ethical standards and consider their societal impact. Go Go Go, therefore, aims to stir social media onto the right path by encouraging meaningful dialogue, education, and support for those in need.

The fully integrated global technology platform introduces an online travel booking environment. It provides seamless travel services for business and leisure travelers. The revenue generated from this service is allocated to combat homelessness. Meanwhile, Go Go Go's video content platform offers high-quality free content, including documentaries and series. This feature brings together content creators and viewers to explore stories worldwide.

Go Go Go offers this content without subscription fees, demonstrating its commitment to making educational and entertaining media accessible for a more informed and culturally enriched society. Similarly, the artist gallery provides a platform for digital and physical artists and musicians to showcase their work with the power of the Aura effect that comes with a global technology platform. This aligns with Go Go Go's goal of supporting creative expression and cultural diversity.

The innovative platform also has an online marketplace for individuals to sell items, advertise their businesses, and rent homes without fees. Small businesses and entrepreneurs can now thrive without the burden of additional costs. In addition, they can utilize Go Go Go to connect with potential customers. This represents a novel but more effective and user-friendly approach to business advertising.

Another exceptional feature of Go Go Go is ride-sharing. It addresses the often-overlooked needs of drivers by offering better compensation, health insurance, and other benefits for drivers to lead more balanced lives. This focus on fair treatment and overall support for the gig economy illustrates Go Go Go's broader mission of contributing to economic stability.

It's worth noting that Go Go Go intends to introduce a digital currency and a physical debit/credit card, backed by reputable banks and regulated globally, to offer a secure and universally accepted payment method. This financial innovation bridges the gap between traditional banking and the digital economy.

The platform also serves as an avenue for discourse and advocacy, as it encourages users to engage in meaningful discussions and promote unifying actions that can drive societal progress. "I believe we need to bring like-minded people together and welcome a new political party that represents the diverse views of our society. Go Go Go is where people who envision a nation united by common goals and values can engage and catalyze change," Sammie remarks.

Included in Go Go Go's vision is the development of ZO-ee, an artificial general intelligence (AGI), named after the Greek word for "life." It's designed to protect, guide, support, and connect with users on a human level. Ultimately, through these multifaceted features, Go Go Go is set to become a revolutionary unified global platform that addresses social, economic, and political challenges.

"Be the light that everyone wishes to follow," says the Go Go Go founder and CEO. "I intend to be exactly that, so I built a digital sanctuary that supports every aspect of our daily life while contributing to solving critical social issues. The goal is to make technology a force for good."

Go Go Go World LLC seeks investments to expedite the introduction of this ambitious project to the world. These investments will play a significant role in uplifting global communities and economies, paving the way for a future where society begins to rise collectively.