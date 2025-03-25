Google is now putting Gemini AI on Google Maps. Its new feature allows contextual enhancement in making information available real-time without having to bounce between applications.

Whether visiting a coffee joint or exploring where you are most likely to head, Gemini is now presenting tips in context based on an "ask about the place" functionality through the navigation tool.

Gemini's AI Integration in Google Maps

It's no wonder that Google Maps is becoming more useful with Gemini's latest update. As reported by Android Authority, when users open a place card in Maps and activate Gemini, they'll now see an "ask about place" chip. This loads the selected location as a live card in the chat window, providing contextual answers about the place in real time.

Before, Gemini used Google Maps information through its system of "apps" (previously extensions), but this integration is smoother. Rather than switching between Google Search and Maps, users can now access all the information they require within the Maps interface.

How the 'Ask About Place' Feature Works

It's a simple process. When the user taps a location pin and opens the info card, Gemini can be invoked to give contextual information. You can ask queries such as:

What is the quickest way to this place?

What are its opening and closing hours?

Is there a signature dish or favorite menu item?

What do public reviews of this establishment say?

Gemini provides natural language answers with key points summed up and main landmarks and navigational information hyperlinked. This simplified procedure saves time and effort, particularly when looking up information in a number of different places.

Room for Improvement

Although the new Gemini integration is promising, it does not mean that it's fully operational and perfect. Digital Trends reports that the feature sometimes had trouble making accurate summaries of public reviews and misinterpreted simple queries at times based on initial tests.

For example, when questioned about a restaurant's best menu items, Gemini incorrectly provided a list of nearby food recommendations instead.

The AI feature should be fine-tuned to yield even more accurate and consistent results. Still, we're not sure if this feature can be accessed by non-subscribers since testing was initially carried out under a Gemini Advanced subscription.

Improving Efficiency through AI-Driven Queries

Google seeks to keep things simple for users by minimizing application switching with the latest integration. Rather than conducting multiple searches or panning and zooming in and out of Google Maps to access useful information, people can simply ask their questions directly in plain language.

For instance:

Want the highest-rated coffee shop near you? Ask Gemini.

Need information on a library's opening hours? Gemini will take care of it.

Looking for the highest-rated restaurant in your area? Gemini provides a quick and detailed answer.

In the next few months, Google will probably iron out the early flaws and roll out this feature to all users, making AI-powered help an integral part of the Google Maps experience.

Originally published on Tech Times