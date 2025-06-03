A Republican senator warned that increasing the debt ceiling, which would be caused by the passage of the GOP spending bill, will be attributed to Republicans after he was slammed by President Donald Trump for not supporting his administration more.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday, where he spoke about the Trump administration's "one big, beautiful bill" and how it could shift blame for the nation's debt to Republicans.

"Once this bill votes, and this debt ceiling goes through, the debt is owned by the GOP, and there is no more campaigning and saying 'This is the Democrats.' It will be owned by the Republicans and I think that's a huge mistake," Paul said.

Rand Paul: "Once this bill votes, and this debt ceiling goes through, the debt is owned by the GOP, and there is no more campaigning and saying 'This is the Democrats.' It will be owned by the Republicans and I think that's a huge mistake." pic.twitter.com/4GxS2HXqp1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2025

Earlier that morning, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to target Paul in a successive series of posts.

"Rand Paul has very little understanding of the BBB, especially the tremendous GROWTH that is coming," Trump wrote. "He loves voting 'NO' on everything, he thinks it's good politics, but it's not. The BBB is a big WINNER!!!"

"Rand votes NO on everything, but never has any practical or constructive ideas. His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The people of Kentucky can't stand him. This is a BIG GROWTH BILL!" the President stated in a second post.

Paul was also interviewed on Fox Business, where he argued that the billions of dollars allotted towards border security and increased military spending by the Trump administration would undermine the spending cuts made by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Kentuckians sent me here to fight reckless debt. I will not support a $5T increase to our deficit. pic.twitter.com/SzHv1vJyAN — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 3, 2025

"Something doesn't really add up here," Paul said. "And I can't be on record as being one who supports increasing the debt by $5 trillion. I think that's irresponsible."

Originally published on Latin Times