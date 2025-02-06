Gucci's parent company, Kering, says that creative director Sabato De Sarno will depart after less than two years in the role.

The decision to axe Sarno from Kering's biggest brand comes after a significant 25% decline in Gucci's third-quarter revenue.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to Sabato for his passion and dedication to Gucci," said CEO Stefano Cantino.

"I sincerely appreciate how he honored Gucci's craftsmanship and heritage with such commitment," he continued.

De Sarno had been tasked with reviving Gucci, which saw sales continue to slump after the COVID-19

Gucci's weak earnings in Q3 contributed to a 16% drop in Kering's overall sales, Reuters reported.

De Sarno was appointed as creative director in January 2023. His minimalist design approach, which differed from Gucci's traditionally bold style, led to a disconnect with the brand's loyal consumer base.

The European luxury business is facing a global slowdown linked to weakening demand in Asia and remains concerned about the impact of possible US trade tariffs under President Donald Trump.

Several major brands have either switched their creative directors or are waiting to appoint new designers in a particularly intense period of change on the merry-go-round at the top of the fashion industry.

The Kering group appointed a new creative director for its Bottega Veneta brand, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Kering also added new chief executives at Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, two other brands part of the luxury behemoth.

Kering's stock has declined by nearly 37% over the past year.

A new creative director for Gucci will be announced soon, Kering officials said.