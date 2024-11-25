"Hacktivists" took over far-right influencer Andrew Tate's online university, The Real World, on Thursday and flooded a primary chatroom with transgender flags and feminist fists while the self-described misogynist was streaming a course on Rumble.

In addition to flooding the chatroom with "woke" emojis, the hackers collected and made public about 325,000 emails from users, including those who stopped paying their fees, nearly 800,000 usernames of current and former members, and content across 221 public and 395 private chat servers, according to reporting by Daily Dot.

The hackers were also able "to upload emojis, delete attachments, crash everyone's clients and temporarily ban people" from the platform, per Daily Dot.

Students of the online university, which Tate claimed has more than 113,000 active users, pay about $50 a month to learn e-commerce business, financial investment, and health and fitness from the former boxer, according to the platform.

"Money making is a skill," the website states. "We will teach you how to master it."