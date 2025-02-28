Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired back at a pro-Trump reporter after he was asked about his attire during his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, a comment several users believe was seemingly designed to humiliate Zelenskyy.

Brian Glenn, the White House correspondent for conservative outlet Real America's Voice, repeatedly questioned Zelenskyy on why the Ukrainian President was not wearing a suit at the meeting, going as far as to call his attire "disrespectful".

"Why don't you wear a suit? Why don't you wear a suit? You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Just wanna see, do you own a suit?" Glenn asked.

"Do you have a problem?" Zelenskyy responded.

"A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting this office," Glenn continued.

"I will wear a costume after this war will finish," Zelenskyy replied.

Brian Glenn: Why don’t you wear a suit?!? Do you own a suit? pic.twitter.com/p1gdffSPkJ — Acyn (@Acyn) February 28, 2025

Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance sat in silence as Glenn interrogated Zelenskyy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also present, with a more serious expression on his face.

Many have taken to social media to point out that billionaire Trump ally Elon Musk attended the president's first Cabinet meeting earlier this week wearing a dark MAGA baseball cap and a t-shirt that read "Tech Support."

Hey Brian, why don’t you ask Elmo, the guy who’s running our country, why HE doesn’t wear a suit? pic.twitter.com/Zn1AhJOdBb — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) February 28, 2025

Several users went on to argue that Trump and Vance set a bad precedent surrounding how Zelenskyy was to be treated at the meeting as they spoke harshly to the Ukrainian President.

Vance called Zelenskyy "disrespectful" after the Ukrainian president pointed out that it was the Russian government, not Ukraine, that had disregarded earlier diplomatic agreements.

"He killed our people, and he didn't exchange prisoners," Zelenskyy said, referring to Putin. "What kind of diplomacy, JD, you are speaking about? What do you mean?"

"I think it's disrespectful to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media," Vance responded.

Originally published by Latin Times.