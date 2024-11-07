American women are discovering the 4B Movement, a fight against misogyny that for some women offers a way to reclaim power lost when Donald Trump won Tuesday's presidential election.

As dust settles around Trump's victory, disappointed Kamala Harris supporters have started to shift from asking, "What happened?" to "What's next?" One popular answer, according to Google search results, is the 4B movement.

Originally rooted in South Korea's fight against abuse and institutionalized sexism, the 4B Movement is based on abstaining from marriage, dating, sex, and childbearing as a form of protest.

In the U.S., 4B has gained traction among women disillusioned by perceived threats to reproductive rights and equality. Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v Wade, which led to several states passing abortion bans.

Many 4B adherents see it as a therapeutic means of reclaiming control in a political climate they view as increasingly hostile to women's rights. On social media platforms, the movement has attracted attention and solidarity, with posts emphasizing independence and rejecting male validation.

Google saw a sharp rise in searches for the 4B Movement in the time since the presidential election was called for Trump.

On Reddit, r/4bmovement has seen a surge in membership.

Redditors in forums for child free adults, women over 30, and political discussions are defining, debating and celebrating the movement.

On TikTok, the term pulls up a sea of explainer videos and proud proclamations. One woman posted about breaking up with her boyfriend. "Cat lady era activated," her video description reads.

On #gymtok, a woman captioned her workout video, "Building my dream body that no man will touch for the next 4 years."

The idea is spreading across X as well.

right now is a good time to start a 4B movement. let male loneliness actually become an epidemic since they hate women so much — ✿ kiki ✿ (@sanlangsbf) November 6, 2024

Reminder that the 4B movement, and the separatist movement in general, isn't just about avoiding men—it's also about supporting and investing in women. Seek out relationships with women, women-owned businesses, women-made media, etc; surround yourself with women and our culture. https://t.co/hjTsfiYW6b — Edie V. (@rusticfem) November 6, 2024

And as is true of any popular online movement, the memes are coming, including this Mariah Carey Christmas / 4B Movement crossover.

the 4b movement finally reaching the western world pic.twitter.com/1tJiHvX5WE — ˚₊ ‧ ꒰ঌ neige ໒꒱ ‧ ₊˚ (@rendezvousdoo) November 6, 2024

It's not surprising that the 4B Movement has increasing appeal on X, the same platform where conservative influencers like Nick Fuentes have been emboldened.

"Your body, my choice. Forever," Fuentes wrote on Election Day.

It's unclear what Trump's return to power will mean for women's rights, or how many women will end up embracing the 4B Movement. But for now, women are finding comfort in the knowledge that swearing off men is one choice that can't be taken away.

Originally published by Latin Times.