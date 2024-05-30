The investment world can be very cutthroat, and numerous businesses are competing to receive valuable capital investments that will allow the founders to grow their companies or make their exit. A business has to do a lot to arrive at a point where it is ready to receive investment, such as formulating a solid business plan, creating realistic financial projections, and other strategic and tactical adjustments. This is where investment advisory firms come in, helping their clients achieve a state of investor readiness and make the next step in their life cycles.

Harbour Capital Partners, founded in 2016 by Daniel Wachtel, is an investment advisory firm that is committed to helping businesses, especially smaller ones, access investment capital that is crucial for their success. It specializes in providing advice in marketing, business development, and investor relations for its clients.

Harbour Capital is backed by an experienced team with more than 30 years of combined experience in delivering outsized results for its clients. It focuses on helping its clients grow their assets under management. Its expertise in investor relations enhances the experience between general partners and limited partners, providing LPs with a consolidated investment experience. It also gives all stakeholders a single point of access for fund-related reporting, documentation, and communication.

According to Wachtel, not all businesses are investor-ready when they begin working with them, so part of Harbour Capital's services is to help make them ready by assisting in various prerequisite steps. If a company is distressed, Harbour Capital works with them to get them out of distressed status and make them a desirable investment and buyout target for various investors.

"We also help small- to mid-cap hedge funds who can do one of two things well – either to raise money or to invest," Wachtel says. "It's very hard to both raise money and invest that money efficiently in today's climate. We work with them to get them ready to go to market, including helping them develop a good track record. We help them get the capital that they need without having them worry about beating the indexes because if they go and try to raise capital, oftentimes returns suffer and the capital that they need is divested."

As part of its mission to help small businesses and blue-collar workers, Harbour Capital offers DSCR (debt service coverage ratio) loans, which help individuals with low credit scores get mortgages for rental properties. According to Wachtel, obtaining a DSCR loan requires the borrower to have one property and a credit score of at least 660. The loan will allow them to apply for a mortgage based on certain parameters that are otherwise not available at normal banks.

"Even before I founded Harbour Capital, my mission has been to help people build their businesses and succeed," Wachtel says. "Today, there is a huge need to restore honesty and integrity in the investing sector. We've always placed emphasis on telling the whole truth to our clients, even if it might be hard. If we believe that the client is not yet ready for investment, we tell them that and then help them become ready. If a company asks us to do something, we tell them if we can do it for them or not. If we can't, then we will point them to someone who can. We aren't here to grab as much money as possible, we are here to truly help these businesses get to the next level."