Darfur has been a household word in the West for several decades, thanks in part to efforts by a few Hollywood celebrities making it so, as they publicly called for action against the genocide that inflamed the African nation of Sudan for many years. George Clooney comes to mind.

A brutal civil war raged for almost 17 years before a comprehensive peace treaty was signed in 2020.

Now, the ugly face of war is once again coming to the northeastern African state as the "Rapid Support Forces," which were created to help the Sudanese government fight rebel groups during the previous conflict, have themselves become the rebellious army in a continuation of the civil unrest in Sudan.

Sudan erupted into chaos in April 2023 after rival factions of a military junta -- the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) -- broke apart and began fighting for control of the country. More than 10,000 people are estimated to have been killed in the ensuing conflict since then, and at least 6.7 million people have been displaced, reports Foreign Policy.

Last month, United States Members of Congress wrote U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken seeking additional information about U.S. strategies for atrocity prevention and justice in Sudan.

"We are writing to express our ongoing grave concerns about the humanitarian and human rights crisis in Sudan," the House Members wrote. "We are particularly disturbed by significant and growing allegations of mass atrocities committed by the so-called Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Darfur. Although credible reports have implicated both the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in war crimes and instances of severe civilian harm, it also seems clear that the RSF has borne responsibility for the majority of the atrocities committed since the outbreak of fighting in April.

"Members of Congress have been clear that we support accountability for atrocity crimes committed in Sudan and elsewhere, and we stand prepared to take legislative action as necessary to ensure a civilian-led transition in Sudan includes significant mechanisms for justice for the victims of atrocities dating back decades," adding, "The dream of civilian-led Sudanese government cannot be achieved without such measures."

The conflict in Sudan that began in April has gotten steadily more brutal over recent weeks, with international experts ringing the alarm about a possible recurrence of genocide in Darfur, the House members concluded in the letter to the top U.S. administration diplomat.

The letter was led by Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and also signed by Reps. Alma Adams, Kamlager-Dove, McGovern, Grijalva, Stansbury, Magaziner, Watson Coleman and Bush.

For its part, the U.S. has yet to bring to bear the full force of its diplomatic weight to resolve the Sudanese conflict. With American ally Egypt behind government forces and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), along with the Russian mercenary group Wagner, behind the rebel forces, the current war has become another proxy fight between great powers currently playing itself out in Ukraine and the Middle East.

With that being said, the war in Sudan is a conflict that should be contained and ended, as past experience shows the horror that can be revealed if the opposing sides are left to their worst instincts in Sudan. Recent weapons seizures in Uganda, allegedly from the UAE, bound for the Sudan conflict, have further strained relations with Washington.

The UAE's support for the RSF, a paramilitary group formed from militias that carried out a genocide in Darfur two decades ago, has particularly riled Congress. Another group of Democratic lawmakers in the House have taken the unusual, though not unprecedented, step of sending a letter directly to the Emirati foreign minister condemning its reported support for the RSF, warning that such support could damage U.S.-Emirati relations, according to a copy of the letter obtained by Foreign Policy.

Both UAE and the RSF deny the weapons supply story. However, Abu Dhabi has also been accused of supplying arms to rebel groups in Libya.

"We would be concerned about reports of any outside support to either of the conflict parties," a spokesman for the State Department said. "We continue to engage and coordinate with the UAE and a number of other partners in efforts to press for a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access in Sudan."

The death of Wagner leader Yevgeni Prighozin in an aircraft crash after the "revolt" by Wagner forces against the Russian government over weapons and business deals in East Ukraine has thrown Russia's interests in the Sudan conflict into confusion.

This interlude may offer an opportunity to find a solution to the Sudanese conflict before the power vacuum is filled by either side.

Sudan is a big country and has an important impact on world events. A long war could spin out of control and threaten commerce in the region. Outside support such as that by the UAE in favor of one side over the other has made the conflict worse and must be stopped.

In the meantime, the Sudanese people are suffering as the raping, killing and pillaging continues unabated, prolonging the horror of the Darfur war in the minds of the population.

Saman Rizwan is an analyst and frequently writes on politics, the environment and gender. She has a Masters in International Relations from S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, NTU, Singapore and has written about international politics, technology, human rights and gender-based violence.