With Cardano releasing its Chang Hard Fork in September, we thought now was the best time to revisit Charles Hoskinson's pet project.

Here are some of the highlights from that video.

The Most Important Day in Cardano's History

May 13, 2021, was the most important day in Cardano's history.

Cardano (ADA) bucked the trend. It broke all-time highs — getting that $2 monkey off its back — and was the sole top-ten cryptocurrency rising in value during a historic sell-off.

They even danced on the graves of their victors and asked Tesla to partner with them following Elon Musk's public diss against Bitcoin.

We're only partially kidding, but Cardano has slipped from once being the third-highest crypto by market cap to 12.

Today, we want to review what that is and our 2025 Cardano Price Prediction.

Can the ADA break even at $5 or even $10? And how much of it do you need to be a millionaire?

How Much ADA do You Need to Become a Millionaire?

According to Matthew Leising's acclaimed book Out of the Ether, the major players behind Ethereum were Anthony Di Iorio, one of the most important investors in Ethereum's early history, and Charles Hoskinson, who wanted to lead the project from the start, calling himself Ethereum's CEO,

There was also Gavin Wood, Ethereum's chief architect and one of the most important programmers in crypto history, Joseph Lubin of Consensus, and of course, Vitalik Buterin.

That brings us to Cardano today, which has been Ethereum's greatest competitor for many years.

The Cardano community postulates that the price of ADA will one day reach $100. For that to happen, Cardano would have to hit a $3 trillion market cap.

To put that into perspective, Bitcoin's market cap only reached $1 trillion after its 15-year lifespan. Meanwhile, Cardano is seven years old and has a market cap of $15 million.

Interestingly, when I started covering Cardano three years ago as a journalist, Bitcoin had a market cap of $1 trillion and Cardano had a market cap of $61 million.

Now, Bitcoin is still at that $1 trillion market, and Cardano is way below what it used to be.

It bleeds like a Noseforatu eating it, especially compared to its counterparts. So, can ADA do it? Could it hit $100?

