Donald Trump's recent victory might cause the Bitcoin price BitcoinBTC$88,616.1510.09% to reach $100k before the end of the year.

As Trump captured key swing states, the anticipation of a Bitcoin rally above $100,000 has become a topic of intense discussion.

According to Ryan Lee, chief analyst at Bitget Research, Trump's return to the White House could set the stage for a monumental Bitcoin surge. The derivatives market is already twitching with higher implied volatility, while futures markets are bracing for a wild ride.

Lee highlights that stablecoins have ballooned to a staggering $160 billion, opening the floodgates for leverage that could catapult BTC to a whopping $100,000 in three months. Here's what else you need to know.

Over 250 Pro Crypto Senators Elected to Affect Bitcoin Price

(X)This is the first US election that crypto decided – and that's an empirical fact.

Sherrod Brown was an Ohio senator for 18 YEARS, crushing his opponents three elections straight.

In 2024, he lost his seat. Why? Sherrod Brown was an active anti-crypto voice, and in 2024, $32 million in smear campaigns against him were funded by the crypto industry. These campaigns were brilliantly executed. They never even mentioned crypto.

The funds were run through SPACs, so the average person would never make the connection. And they simply shit all over Sherrod to make him look bad and make the average person dislike him, and it worked.

There are many such cases. This election season, the crypto industry essentially bought out the House and Senate majority. That funding most likely affected the outcome of the presidential election as well.

Do you think the Bitcoin price is just limited to $100k? A Trump presidency could see us hit half a million. Kamala was clearly not a candidate for someone who has such a personal stake in crypto as Trump does.

Do crypto bros have too much power? Well, they literally just determined the fate of the most powerful country in the world. A major portion of the US elections was decided based almost solely on crypto wealth (and that might be the biggest portion).

A Republican Congress: Pro-Crypto Regulations on the Horizon

"With Donald Trump becoming President I think it's extremely positive for our industry. Not just on a US level but because the US has the biggest securities market and many countries follow what the US does in relation to securities." – Sergey Nazarov, Chainlink

As we said, Trump's presidency is shaking up more than just Bitcoin's price tags. The GOP's stronghold over Congress is seen as a golden ticket for the industry, branded by some as the most crypto-enthusiastic Congress we've seen.

This political pivot could usher in a wave of regulations that roll out the red carpet for blockchain pioneers.

Lee of Bitget Research remarks, "With the Republican sweep in Congress, there may be favorable developments in the regulatory framework for the crypto market, which would be a long-term positive for the industry."

This anticipated regulatory clarity could encourage further investment and growth within the crypto space.

The Road Ahead For Bitcoin

While the optimism surrounding Trump's presidency and a Republican Congress is palpable, there are still challenges to consider. Lee points out that Trump's policies could mean inflation remains above 3.5% in the medium to long term, which may influence market dynamics.

That said, Trump is in his second term at this point. He doesn't have to hold back anymore.

In the first term, you had to convince everybody that you were chill if you even wanted a chance to run again. He doesn't have to worry about that anymore, and we're about to see an unleashed Trump who is also working with Elon Musk, RFK Jr. (spoke at BTC Nashville), Vivek Ramaswamy, JD Vance, Tulsi Gabbard, and 250 pro-crypto senators. DAMN.