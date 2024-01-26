Since its founding, the United States has offered its citizens and prospective immigrants a chance to achieve financial freedom through the American dream. The country has consistently instilled the idea that every American, no matter their background, has an equal opportunity to become prosperous through hard work and determination. While the support for this idea has changed over the years among some Americans, millions of foreigners still immigrate to the country to pursue their unique version of the American dream.

Mounir "Moe" Bousaid was a hopeful British citizen who followed this path. At the early age of 16, Moe chose to immigrate to America with the hope of building multigenerational wealth. He grew up in Southeast London, a rougher area of the city. Moe had dreams of becoming successful through business ownership. When his family visited Florida for a vacation, Moe realized that America was where his dreams would come true.

Moe moved to America in 2006 after finishing secondary school. Almost immediately, he was working tirelessly to build his career. In 2013, Moe met Andrea, his future wife and business partner, in Florida. The pair's connection grew quickly, and their mutual desire to become business owners enabled them to begin planning their future together.

Although Andrea was born and raised in the U.S., she had similar aspirations to Moe. Growing up in a rural Illinois farm town, Andrea dreamed of building a real estate career and later moved to Florida at 18 to achieve this. A year after Moe and Andrea met, they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, to begin what is now their business brokerage career. After their success in California and Nevada, they opened an office in Orlando, Florida, returning to the city that originally sparked their entrepreneurial journey.

Andrea Bousaid describes the driving factor that inspired Moe and her to jump headfirst into business ownership, saying, "We were tired of working for people who didn't appreciate us or see our value. We wanted to solve a problem, make an impact and see what we could achieve independently. The faith we had in ourselves enabled us to take a risk that was one of the best decisions of our lives." First Choice Business Brokers is rapidly reaching over 300 agents nationwide and 100 office locations. This makes First Choice Business Brokers one of the fastest-growing brokerages in the country.

Since joining First Choice Business Brokers, Moe and Andrea have become an unstoppable force in their industry. They have assisted small to medium-sized business owners in discovering the value of their businesses and finding buyers that match their preferences. As a result, their clients can have the lifestyle they've always dreamed of.

Moe and Andrea have the record for some of the largest transactions closed in the history of the company. Together, they have closed almost $100 million in transactions. Moe and Andrea are highly talented at matching buyers and sellers and closing deals because of their business expertise and wide network.

Clients are excited to work with First Choice Business Brokers Orlando Metro because they operate with integrity, professionalism and the highest commitment to service. Additionally, buyers and sellers are never charged upfront fees. The company only requires a payment if they close the deal.

"Our company provides white glove service to every client we serve because we respect them and their needs," says Moe. "Our team recognizes our value is determined by the value our clients receive. Many of our clients have retired as millionaires because of our help selling their business, and that is something we take pride in." Andrea adds, "Since we've been through the same processes as our clients, we give them more options than other business brokerages. We look beyond current financial capability and find ways to make things happen that seemed impossible. In turn, our clients are more successful and happy with their decision to sell or buy a business."

First Choice Business Brokers Orlando Metro stands out from the crowd because of the husband-wife duo's firsthand experience buying and selling businesses. "Many of the business brokers on the market have never done the work themselves and don't understand the perspective of an immigrant," says Moe. "Andrea and I are different. We are a transparent and trustworthy contact for any person looking to pursue their American dream through business ownership, or buying and selling companies."

Baby boomers looking to sell their businesses are steadily increasing. The number of immigrants looking to enter the U.S. under business owner visas is also poised to grow. In the face of these trends, Moe and Andrea anticipate helping more clients, whether American-born or not, achieve their financial and entrepreneurial dreams.