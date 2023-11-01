KEY POINTS The unidentified nurse reportedly described Palestinians as terrorists and had the Israeli flag displayed

A Kuwaiti lawyer filed a complaint with the General Department of Criminal Investigation against the nurse

The nurse's status then came under the radar of authorities in the Middle Eastern country

An Indian nurse will reportedly be deported from Kuwait for expressing her support for Israel's war on Gaza. This marks the second case involving an Indian expatriate in Kuwait being deported for voicing a pro-Israeli stance.

The unidentified woman, hailing from the south Indian state of Kerala, was employed as a nurse at Al-Sabah Hospital in Kuwait when she declared her support for Israel through her WhatsApp status. She also described Palestinians as terrorists and had the Israeli flag displayed.

The nurse's status came under the radar of authorities in the Middle Eastern country after Kuwaiti lawyer Bandar Al-Mutairi filed a complaint with the General Department of Criminal Investigation.

While being interrogated, the woman admitted to having a pro-Israel stance and said she supports "the occupation in its war against Palestine."

"The Ministry of Interior deported an Indian nurse from Kuwait who was working in Al-Sabah Hospital [in the capital], after she supported the occupation in its war against Palestine," Kuwait's newspaper Al-Rai was quoted as saying.

This is the second case involving "an expatriate holding Indian citizenship and working in the Ministry of Health as she spread her solidarity and support via her WhatsApp status, described the Palestinians as terrorists and displayed an Israeli flag," the newspaper said.

She "admitted during questioning that she supports the occupation following a complaint submitted by lawyer Bandar Al-Mutairi," the newspaper added.

V Muraleedharan, an Indian minister from the state of Kerala, confirmed Tuesday that the Kuwaiti government has issued an order to deport a nurse for expressing solidarity with Israel. He also confirmed that this is the second case involving an Indian nurse who is being deported by Kuwait for pro-Israel sentiments.

Muraleedharan said Indian officials are in touch with the Indian embassy in Kuwait and are completing formalities for the return of both nurses to India.

Kuwait's crown prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah condemned the Israeli aggression on Gaza and called for a ceasefire Tuesday while addressing the parliament on behalf of the Emir.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said in a press release that Kuwait strongly decries the continuous escalation against the Palestinians and the people of Gaza and renewed its calls for the international community and the United Nations (UN) Security Council to swiftly intervene.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, around 8,309 Palestinians, 70% of whom are said to be children and women, have been killed in Gaza, the UN Humanitarian Office (OCHA) said Wednesday.

The Rafah crossing opened for the first time since Oct. 7 to allow wounded Palestinians to be transported to Egypt for treatment following weeks of Israeli forces fighting inside the Gaza Strip and pounding the Palestinian territory with airstrikes.