Innovation Reach, Inc., a longtime leader in atrium and man lift rentals, today announced that three of its specialized ReachMaster lifts are officially for sale: the ReachMaster TS66 Yellow Atrium Lift, the ReachMaster FS95, and the ReachMaster TS66 Orange Atrium Lift.

The announcement comes as founder Philip Koch, age 74, prepares for retirement after more than two decades of building Innovative Reach into a trusted name in lift rentals nationwide. In addition to the lifts themselves, Koch has signaled that he is open to selling the business as a whole to the right buyer.

"After more than 20 years in business, I've reached the point where it's time to step away," said Koch. "These machines have created opportunities for contractors, builders, and maintenance crews to complete jobs that would have been impossible with standard factory lifts. Now it's time for someone else to carry that vision forward."

Founded in 2004, Innovative Reach quickly set itself apart by offering wheel-based atrium lifts that could maneuver through standard 36-inch doors, reach up to 95 feet, and meet commercial floor loading standards of 100 pounds per square foot, all without damaging surfaces. Unlike track-based systems that often require costly floor preparation, Koch's machines were designed for accessibility and versatility.

That adaptability proved critical for clients, whether painting inside a narrow atrium, washing windows, or performing complex maintenance in hard-to-reach spaces. Koch often points to projects such as positioning a lift over an indoor pool to complete overhead work, a feat few machines in the world could match.

The three machines now for sale highlight that same spirit of innovation. ReachMaster TS66 Yellow Atrium Lift is a 66-foot manlift originally purchased in 2004, featuring hinged-joint outriggers for stability in nearly any situation. The unit fits through a standard 36" doorway. On the other hand, the ReachMaster TS66 Orange Atrium Lift is also a 66-foot model but was acquired in 2007. It's equipped with three-wheel drive and a single-person basket, designed for versatility and durability indoors.

What makes these lifts especially valuable, according to Koch, is their simplicity and longevity. Built with relay logic rather than complex computer systems, they can be maintained and repaired for decades, an advantage over many newer, computer-dependent models that become obsolete when parts or servicing are no longer available.

The third one, ReachMaster FS95, was purchased new in 2008. This 95-foot lift remains one of the most capable atrium lifts in the world. With continuous rotation, multiple outrigger positions, hinge-joint outriggers, the ability to raise itself 4.5 feet for transport, and a width of 8.5 feet, the FS95 offers unmatched reach and maneuverability.

"All three lifts will be sold with certification, ensuring buyers receive machines verified to meet manufacturer specifications," Koch added. "That's something you won't usually find in the used market. Buyers will also have the opportunity for factory training, ensuring a smooth transition into operation."

Over the years, Innovative Reach became a resource for contractors, facilities managers, and specialty service providers nationwide. Now, with the sale of these lifts and potentially the company itself, Koch hopes to see the business continue to serve industries where safety, efficiency, and accessibility matter most.

"I've had the privilege of solving problems for clients who thought their projects were impossible," Koch said. "These lifts were built to make the impossible possible. I'd like to see that legacy continue, even if it's under new ownership."