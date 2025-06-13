Despite the increased backlash against Boeing–the aeroplane manufacturer involved in the recent Air India Flight 171 tragedy–a handful of industry people have supported the manufacturer.

One of them is Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin M. Smith, who recently voiced his support for Boeing–amidst public outcry on the manufacturer's safety and quality standards.

Confidence Still High for Boeing

At a press conference for the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in New Delhi, India, Benjamin supported Boeing as a top aeroplane manufacturer.

'We still have confidence in the aeroplane; we have 34 [Boeing] 787s in the KLM fleet', he stated that the tragic accident is under investigation.

According to their official website, Air France-KLM has a diverse mix of Airbus and Boeing planes, with the latter consisting of the following (as of December 2024):

Air France (Long Haul) 18 Boeing 777-200er 43 Boeing 777-300er 10 Boeing 787-9

KLM (Long Haul) 15 Boeing 777-200er 16 Boeing 777-300er 11 Boeing 787-10 13 Boeing 787-9

KLM (Medium Haul) 6 Boeing 737-700 31 Boeing 737-800 5 Boeing 737-900

Transavia (Medium Haul) 109 Boeing 737-800

Air France (Cargo) 2 Boeing 777-F

Air France-KLM Martinair Cargo 1 B747-400 Bcf 3 B747-400 Erf



History of Air France-KLM's Airplane Orders

In 2023, Air France‑KLM announced a 'massive' acceleration of its fleet modernisation with a series of major orders from Airbus.

First, the group has placed a firm order for 50 Airbus A350‑900 and A350‑1000 long-haul jets—including purchase rights for an additional 40 aircraft—with deliveries scheduled from 2026 through 2030, making it the world's largest A350 operator.

Moreover, this flagship order supports significant reductions in fuel use and noise, aiding the group's sustainability target of a 30% cut in CO₂ emissions per passenger kilometre by 2030.

Four A350 freighters have also been ordered for Martinair/KLM Cargo. They will replace ageing Boeing 747Fs and boost efficiency and environmental performance. Combined, these purchases signal a sweeping upgrade in passenger and cargo capabilities.

Industry Trust in Boeing Still on High

Despite multiple airline incidents this year that involved most Boeing aircraft, the manufacturer saw a surge in new orders in May 2025, securing 303 firm orders, including a record-breaking $96 billion contract with Qatar Airways for 130 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 30 777‑9s, with options for 50 more.

Additional deals included orders from AviLease (20 737 MAX jets) and WestJet (7 MAX jets), boosting Boeing's backlog to nearly 5,943 aircraft by the end of May.

Meanwhile, lessors strengthened their 737 MAX portfolios: BOC Aviation ordered 50 737‑8s, expanding its aircraft on lease to 215.

Korean Air also confirmed a significant agreement for up to 50 wide‑body jets—20 each of the 777‑9 and 787‑10, plus options—marking its biggest Boeing deal ever.

The aviation industry showcases market belief in Boeing's recovery and product reliability through these deals. These commitments highlight industry resilience and confidence in Boeing's ability to address issues, deliver innovation, and support global aviation growth.

Originally published on IBTimes UK