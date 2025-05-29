CVS Health has confirmed plans to close 270 shops across the United States in 2025. This marks the final stage of a broader initiative to shut down 900 locations over a three-year period. The move is part of the company's strategy to modernise services and meet the growing demand for digital and streamlined healthcare delivery.

According to CVS,the closures will primarily affect areas with multiple shops or those experiencing a decline in footfall. While the company maintains that 85% of Americans will still live within 10 miles of a CVS pharmacy, the closures raise concerns about access, particularly in rural and low-income communities.

Why Is CVS Closing These Stores?

CVS states that the decision is based on three major factors:

Changes in consumer behaviour, with more people using online services for prescriptions.

Overlapping shop locations, leading to inefficiencies.

A shift towards healthcare-focused branches, such as its HealthHUB model.

In a company statement, CVS explained: 'We are evolving to deliver a more personalised and connected healthcare experience that is accessible digitally and in person.'

This strategy includes expanding digital platforms, growing telehealth services, and opening smaller branches focused on wellness and treatment rather than retail.

Entire State Could Lose Access: Arkansas at Risk

One of the most striking cases involves Arkansas, where all 23 CVS locations could close. The threat arises from a new state law that bans pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) from owning pharmacies. CVS owns Caremark, one of the largest PBMs in the U.S.

Per reports from Newsweek, CVS claims the law may force its complete exit from the state, disrupting services for thousands. 'If my local branch shuts, I'll have to drive nearly 40 minutes,' said Little Rock resident Sandra Lewis. 'That's simply not practical for collecting medication.'

The company warns the law could reduce competition and increase the cost of prescriptions.

How to Know If Your Local CVS Is Closing

CVS has not released a full list of affected locations. However, customers can take steps now to stay informed:

Check the CVS Store Locator regularly for updates.

Call your local branch to enquire whether it is on the closure list.

Monitor local news and council notices for developments.

Staff at some branches have already been informed, so local pharmacists may be able to provide early confirmation.

What CVS's New Direction Means for You

Rather than disappearing, CVS is transforming. The company is investing in clinics within Target shops, launching digital prescription tools, and scaling back general retail items.

Expect fewer greeting cards and snacks, and more healthcare services, such as flu jabs, diabetes screenings, and mental health support.

CVS says 900 closures by the end of 2025 will help streamline operations and improve service in remaining locations.

By the Numbers: What the Closures Mean

270 shops will close in 2025.

900 locations total closing between 2022 and 2025.

23 Arkansas shops may close due to legal changes.

85% of Americans will still live within 10 miles of a CVS.

What to Do Now to Prepare

To avoid disruption in your healthcare routine:

Set up online prescription access through CVS.com.

Speak to your pharmacist about home delivery or nearby alternatives.

Consider using CVS pharmacies located in Target shops for continued care.

Originally published on IBTimes UK