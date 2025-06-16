The Trump family has officially announced the launch of Trump Mobile, a new mobile phone service named after former President Donald Trump. The service is set to go live in September 2025, according to Townhall.

Coinciding with the launch, the family is introducing the T1 Phone, a gold-toned smartphone priced at $499, which is also expected to be available in September. Described by the New York Post as "a sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and proudly designed and built in the United States," the T1 is aimed at customers seeking premium performance and patriotic branding.

Trump Mobile promises "top-notch connectivity, unmatched value, and American service," and presents itself as "the only mobile service aligned with your values and built on reliability, freedom, and American pride," according to the New York Post.

The company's flagship subscription, dubbed "The 47 Plan," is priced at $47.45 per month and includes unlimited talk, text, and data. The plan also features extras like 24/7 roadside assistance and telehealth access through Telehealth Connect, as reported by Ars Technica. The price point is said to nod to Trump's designation as the 45th president and potential 47th president of the United States, per the Trump Organization.

"We think we're going to be giving something unique to the American people," said Donald Trump Jr., adding that the unlimited texting feature would apply to over 100 countries, according to Townhall.

To deliver nationwide 5G coverage, Trump Mobile will operate using infrastructure from all three major U.S. networks. The company also plans to open a 250-seat customer service center in the United States, including a call center in St. Louis, Missouri, according to Townhall.

The T1 Phone boasts high-end specifications, including a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16MP hole-punch front camera, and a 50MP rear main camera. It also includes a 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera, and 12GB of RAM. The device will run on Android 15, although the chipset powering the phone has not been disclosed, according to the New York Post.

Despite the patriotic branding and premium features, Trump Mobile enters a competitive pricing landscape. For comparison, Visible by Verizon offers a similar unlimited plan at $25/month, while Mint Mobile offers one at $30/month (based on a 12-month term), Ars Technica notes.

Some details of the venture—including business partners and the financial terms of the licensing agreement—have not yet been publicly disclosed, according to the New York Post. The Trump Organization's entry into telecom follows similar licensing initiatives, such as custom Trump Bibles, gold sneakers, and diamond-encrusted watches, Ars Technica reports.

Critics have long raised concerns over the overlap between Trump's political profile and his business interests. Trump has stated that he is not involved in the day-to-day operations of the family business, according to the New York Post.