At Home, the Texas-based home décor and furniture retailer, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced plans to close 26 of its stores by September 30, 2025.

The move comes as the company struggles with high debt, rising costs, and changes in consumer spending.

In court documents filed Monday, At Home blamed "persistent inflation," higher interest rates, and rising tariffs for its financial problems.

The company also said that several of its stores were not performing well, making it hard to keep all locations open.

Brad Weston, CEO of At Home, said in a statement that the bankruptcy process will help the business survive long term. "These changes will improve our ability to compete and increase the resilience of our business," he explained.

According to CNN, the company also said it has reached an agreement with its lenders to cut down nearly $2 billion in debt.

As part of that plan, it will receive $200 million in new funding to keep stores running during bankruptcy.

At Home Shuts Down Stores Across US, New Owners Step In

The company is based in Coppell, Texas, and operates over 260 stores across 40 states.

Despite the bankruptcy, At Home said it will continue normal operations, including processing orders and honoring its loyalty program.

However, a small group of hedge funds and investment firms in New York and California will now take over ownership of the company, USA Today said.

So far, 26 store locations are confirmed to close by fall. These include locations in New York, California, Florida, Washington, and other states. Six stores had already shut down over the past year.

Retail experts say At Home's troubles are not unique. Other big chains like Big Lots, Joann Fabrics, Macy's, and Party City have also faced recent store closures or bankruptcy.

Analyst Neil Saunders noted that At Home struggled to stand out in a crowded market. "Its offerings aren't exciting enough to attract customers in areas with strong competition," he said.

