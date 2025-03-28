For many, sports has been more than just a game; it is an emotional experience, a shared passion, and a powerful unifier. Now, through InWin, the same energy and passion are being harnessed for social good. InWin is an innovative fusion of gamification of giving, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and fan engagement designed to reshape how consumer brands think about marketing.

The visionary driving this venture is Edward Shnayder, a Silicon Valley veteran and founder of DistCoTech, the software development company—where people, computers, and networks are dancing to the same tune since 2004—behind InWin. DistCoTech specializes in software development for startups. "With InWin, we decided to become our own customer," states Shnayder. He describes InWin as 'an experiment in social engineering,' leveraging the inherent emotional connection in sports to drive meaningful change. Now, InWin is inviting corporate partners to join this mission—brands that want to redefine marketing by converting their marketing budgets into real social impact.

At its core, this philanthropy-driven sports platform invites sports fans to pledge money on the outcomes of sporting events where funds go directly to charities. For example, they pledge based on the performance of their favorite athletes, teams, or clubs. Fans choose which charities receive their contributions, aligning their passion for sports with a meaningful impact. "If the team I root for wins, or my favorite basketball player scores a triple-double, then the amount you pledge goes to the charity of your choice," explains Shnayder.

On the corporate side, brands can participate by matching fan pledges or directly giving grants to consumers, thus funding charities through the platform. This offers companies an innovative way to convert marketing budgets into community contributions, enhancing their CSR image while maintaining a targeted presence in front of their consumers as a 'co-philanthropist.'

The pledged funds go directly to the selected charities, supporting initiatives such as medical research, disaster relief, education, and so on. Unlike traditional charity donations, InWin's 'The Gamification of Giving' model introduces an element of excitement. Fans are emotionally invested in their teams, and now, their support has a tangible social impact.

In markets like the U.S., where charitable donations are tax-deductible, InWin provides the necessary documentation, making it financially beneficial for individuals to participate.

For brands, InWin offers an unprecedented and unique context to connect with consumers. Traditional sports marketing—such as stadium billboards and TV commercials—is easy to ignore. Shnayder explains, "Fans glance over billboards, skip commercials, or use halftime for a break. That is why we at InWin have embedded brands directly into the action, linking them to causes that fans deeply care about."

InWin is inviting consumer brands who target sports audiences to join this innovative movement. Whether a sports brand, a consumer goods company, or a corporation looking to redefine its marketing strategy, InWin offers a powerful platform to convert advertising spending into social good. By aligning with InWin, brands don't just get exposure; they get engagement, loyalty, and a true connection with their audience.

"Let's make every win count—not just for the teams we support but for the communities that need it most," Shnayder concludes.