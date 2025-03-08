iPhone 17 Air is speculated to be the thinnest smartphone with no SIM slot at only 5.4mm. With such a thin profile, one cannot help but wonder how Apple plans to provide battery life.

According to a recent report, the Cupertino-based tech giant does have an answer, and it's in the form of high-density battery cells.

Apple's Solution: High-Density Battery Cells

Ming-Chi Kuo, a known tech analyst, wrote in a blog that Apple will use high-density battery cells in the iPhone 17 Air, a technology that could also find its way into Apple's future foldable products.

Kuo says that these batteries store more power in less room, enabling the iPhone 17 Air to deliver good battery life even with its extremely thin profile.

High-density batteries operate through the storage of more energy in the same physical space as standard cells. This is done through advances in structural designs and battery materials, enhancing overall efficiency.

Battery technology has long been a problem for smartphone makers. As phones get thinner and more powerful, manufacturers have to make batteries last longer without sacrificing design. High-density batteries are a breakthrough, allowing for extended use time in extremely thin devices such as the iPhone 17 Air.

Kuo is also the same tipster who leaked that the iPhone 17 will get an Apple-made Wi-Fi 7 chip.

Power Efficiency Beyond the Battery

Apple is not counting solely on high-density batteries to make batteries last longer. The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly include an Apple's C1 Modem, which is a more power-efficient chip to keep energy use down during cellular activities.

We could also anticipate the elimination of the ultra-wide camera. This means that it will open up internal real estate for a bigger battery unit.

Will iPhone 17 Air Set a New Trend for Smartphone Battery?

If successful, the iPhone 17 Air could set a new industry standard—proving that thinness and battery life don't have to be a trade-off, Phone Arena points out. This development could reshape the smartphone market, influencing competitors to adopt high-density battery technology in their own ultra-thin models.

For consumers, that translates to less time spent charging and more time spent enjoying their devices. Apple's innovation may set the trend for smartphone design, and soon thin phones with long battery life will be the standard.

Meanwhile, Tech Times reported in October that the iPhone 18 will use TSMC's 2nm chips by next year.

Elsewhere, another report said that the iPhone 17 Pro was rumored to have a video upgrade. For mobile vloggers and videographers, this could be the best feature that you have been waiting for a long time.

If Apple followed this track for the iPhone 17 Pro, we could even the movie creators use the iPhone for filmmaking.

Originally published on Tech Times