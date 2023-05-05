KEY POINTS Israel's defense minister said Iran is "not satisfied" with producing only one nuclear bomb

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Iran's continued nuclear progress could "ignite the region"

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu compared the Iranian regime to North Korea

Top Israeli officials have sounded alarm over Iran's continued progress in its nuclear program, which could endanger stability in the Middle East.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed that Iran has already amassed enough fissile material to produce five nuclear weapons.

"Make no mistake — Iran will not be satisfied by a single nuclear bomb. So far, Iran has gained material enriched to 20% and 60% for five nuclear bombs," Gallant said during his visit to Athens, Greece, the Times of Israel reported.

"Iranian progress, and enrichment to 90%, would be a grave mistake on Iran's part and could ignite the region," Gallant added.

The magnitude of Iran's progress in becoming a nuclear power was emphasized by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his meeting with the visiting bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation in the country.

Netanyahu said Iran could threaten the U.S. if the Islamic country continues to harbor nuclear ambitions.

"Iran is 50 North Koreas; it is not merely a neighborhood bully like the dynasty that rules North Korea," the Israeli prime minister said.

"This is an ideological force that views us, Israel, as a small satan, and views you as the great satan — and to have Iran being able to threaten every city in the United States with nuclear blackmail is a changing of history," Netanyahu added.

On Sunday, Netanyahu argued that having a credible military threat is the "only way" to stop Iran's nuclear program.

Netanyahu said the U.S., Israel and its Arab neighbors should stop Iran from becoming a military nuclear power.

The Israeli prime minister also reiterated his opposition to reaching a deal with Iranians, saying that the 2015 nuclear agreement with Tehran "doesn't stop the development of the missiles."

However, independent Iranian news outlet Iran International reported that the Tehran regime is prepared to accept the draft nuclear agreement with the E.U.

According to Mohammad Marandi, the "media advisor" to Iran's negotiating team, the Islamic country is ready to reach an agreement based on the E.U.'s compromised nuclear draft deal last year.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between the major Western powers and Iran collapsed after then-President Donald Trump announced the U.S.'s withdrawal from the agreement in 2018.

President Joe Biden tried to resurrect the nuclear deal by restarting negotiations with Iran, but it fell apart last year after failing to produce significant progress.

On Monday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers proposed a bill that would permanently authorize a law allowing the president to implement sanctions on Iran's economy continuously.

The legislation, called "Solidifying Iran Sanctions Act," aims to permanently extend the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996, which is set to expire in 2026, The Hill reported.

The proposed bill would significantly hinder any further attempts by the Biden administration to reach a deal with Iran.