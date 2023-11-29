Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: 16 Hostages Freed; Warring Sides Signal Combat Readiness If Truce Expires
KEY POINTS
- The Israeli army estimated that around 159 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip
- Netanyahu said Israel's goal of eliminating Hamas still stands
- The U.S. is in talks with Israel regarding the protection of civilians in southern Gaza
As the Israel-Hamas war enters its 55th day, talks are intensifying to extend the truce less than an hour before it expires Thursday morning. The mediators have expressed hope for the ceasefire deal's extension, as it is believed that around 159 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip.
- Hamas frees 10 Israelis, 4 Thai nationals and 2 Russians
- Russia says it held "direct" talks with Hamas to get its citizens freed
- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Israel
- Hamas orders combatants to be prepared for fighting amid looming truce expiration
- Israeli officials say fighting will resume if Hamas doesn't release a new hostage list before 7 a.m. local time
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again reiterated that Israel will get back to fighting once the ceasefire is over.
The Biden administration is in talks with its Israeli counterpart regarding the protection of civilians who fled to southern Gaza should the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) turn its focus to the region after targeting the northern Gaza Strip in the past seven weeks of the conflict.
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment to securing the release of all hostages being held by the Palestinian terror group in Gaza after one American was freed Wednesday.
Hamas agents invaded Israel on Oct 7, in a surprise attack where they killed more than a thousand people, mostly civilians, and abducted over 200 Israelis and foreign nationals.
The decades-long Israel-Palestine tensions have been further amplified since the war started as supporters from both sides and from around the world have held multiple demonstrations in recent weeks.
Israel refused to extend truce: Hamas
Israel refused to extend the ceasefire deal with Hamas for another day in exchange for seven women hostages and children, and three hostage bodies, the terror group claimed as per Israeli political reporter for Axios, Barak Ravid.
"Israel refused our offer even though we made it clear that these were all the women and children we were able to locate," Hamas said.
Fighting will resume if there's no new hostage list: Israeli officials
Senior Israeli officials said that if Hamas does not deliver a new list of hostages to be freed before the ceasefire expires, the fighting will continue, local media reported.
The news comes less than an hour before the six-day truce expires.
Blinken to spend Thursday in Israel
U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken is set to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leadership Thursday "to discuss continued efforts" in freeing "all the remaining hostages" in Gaza and to push for more humanitarian aid into Gaza, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said. Blinken will also visit the West Bank.
Israel's three main war goals 'still stand': Netanyahu
Netanyahu said in a message Wednesday that Israel's three main goals since the war started "still stand." The first is eliminating Hamas, the second is securing the release of all hostages being held in Gaza and finally, ensuring that the terror group can no longer threaten Israelis.
He reiterated that Israel will resume fighting against Hamas after its hostages are freed. "There is no situation in which we do not go back to fighting until the end," he said.
10 Israelis, 2 Russians freed
Hamas freed a total of 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals and Israeli-Russian citizens, Netanyahu's office confirmed Wednesday in a series of posts on X.
Israel's prison service also said it released a total of 30 Palestinians Wednesday in compliance with the ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Among the freed Palestinian detainees was high-profile activist Ahed Tamimi, whose slapping of an Israeli soldier went viral in 2017.
Hamas said earlier Wednesday that it was freeing two hostages of Russian origin in "appreciation" for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Talks are still on for a truce extension
Israel and Hamas have not yet reached an agreement for a truce extension that could see more hostages and prisoners freed, Reuters reported, citing two Palestinian officials.
There are less than two hours left before the ceasefire agreement expires at 7 a.m. local time (midnight ET). Qatari mediators have expressed hope for the truce to be extended, as well as international groups urging the warring parties to sustain the ceasefire momentum.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
The 50 Most Beautiful Cities In The World: A Global Panorama Of Beauty
-
Thanksgiving Weekend Shopping Rises To Record And Beats Expectations
-
Biden Creates Council, Announces Measures To Strengthen Supply Chain
-
Rare Survey Details How Gazans Wary Of Hamas Before Israel Attack
-
UAE Sought To Use COP28 To Advance Oil Deals: Report
-
Families Of Malaysia Airlines Plane Crash Victims Call For New Search
-
Gangs, Extortion In Bangladesh Camps Driving Rohingya Sea Exodus
-
Heat, Disease, Air Pollution: How Climate Change Impacts Health
-
Booming Migrant Charter Flights To Nicaragua Prompt US Crackdown
-
COP28 Should Seek Total Fossil Fuel 'Phaseout': UN Chief To AFP
-
COP28 Should Seek Total Fossil Fuel 'Phaseout': UN Chief To AFP