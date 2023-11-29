Live Updates

As the Israel-Hamas war enters its 55th day, talks are intensifying to extend the truce less than an hour before it expires Thursday morning. The mediators have expressed hope for the ceasefire deal's extension, as it is believed that around 159 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas frees 10 Israelis, 4 Thai nationals and 2 Russians

Russia says it held "direct" talks with Hamas to get its citizens freed

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Israel

Hamas orders combatants to be prepared for fighting amid looming truce expiration

Israeli officials say fighting will resume if Hamas doesn't release a new hostage list before 7 a.m. local time

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again reiterated that Israel will get back to fighting once the ceasefire is over.

The Biden administration is in talks with its Israeli counterpart regarding the protection of civilians who fled to southern Gaza should the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) turn its focus to the region after targeting the northern Gaza Strip in the past seven weeks of the conflict.

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment to securing the release of all hostages being held by the Palestinian terror group in Gaza after one American was freed Wednesday.

Hamas agents invaded Israel on Oct 7, in a surprise attack where they killed more than a thousand people, mostly civilians, and abducted over 200 Israelis and foreign nationals.

The decades-long Israel-Palestine tensions have been further amplified since the war started as supporters from both sides and from around the world have held multiple demonstrations in recent weeks.