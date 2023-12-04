Live Updates

Two months into the Israel-Hama war, Gaza has been plunged once more into a communications blackout. Israeli authorities revealed that there are still more than 130 hostages remaining in Gaza, and eight hostages have died in captivity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with the war cabinet late Monday as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to expand operations across the Gaza Strip.

Israel strikes Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon

Washington wants 'revamped' Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza after the war: Report

The Israeli government denied the World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' statement that the agency was asked by the IDF to evacuate its warehouse in southern Gaza.

Hamas militants launched a surprise invasion in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than a thousand people – Israelis and foreigners alike – and abducting over 200 individuals. More than 100 hostages have been freed under the seven-day ceasefire last week that ultimately collapsed Friday after Hamas failed to deliver another list of hostages slated for release and fired rockets into Israeli territory.

The Oct. 7 massacre stems from deep-rooted Israel-Palestine tensions that triggered multiple skirmishes between Israeli troops and Palestinian factions over the past decades.

U.S. President Joe Biden has repeatedly said a two-state solution should resolve the territorial disputes between the warring sides.