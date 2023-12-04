Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Gaza Under 'Near-Total' Internet Blackout; 137 Hostages Remain In Captivity
KEY POINTS
- Israel reportedly mulls flooding Hamas tunnels through large pumps system
- Israeli authorities are investigating claims some investors have prior knowledge of Oct. 7 carnage
- Northern border clashes ensue as Hezbollah ups rocket launches into Israeli territory
Two months into the Israel-Hama war, Gaza has been plunged once more into a communications blackout. Israeli authorities revealed that there are still more than 130 hostages remaining in Gaza, and eight hostages have died in captivity.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with the war cabinet late Monday as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to expand operations across the Gaza Strip.
- Israel strikes Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon
- Washington wants 'revamped' Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza after the war: Report
The Israeli government denied the World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' statement that the agency was asked by the IDF to evacuate its warehouse in southern Gaza.
Hamas militants launched a surprise invasion in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than a thousand people – Israelis and foreigners alike – and abducting over 200 individuals. More than 100 hostages have been freed under the seven-day ceasefire last week that ultimately collapsed Friday after Hamas failed to deliver another list of hostages slated for release and fired rockets into Israeli territory.
The Oct. 7 massacre stems from deep-rooted Israel-Palestine tensions that triggered multiple skirmishes between Israeli troops and Palestinian factions over the past decades.
U.S. President Joe Biden has repeatedly said a two-state solution should resolve the territorial disputes between the warring sides.
17 women and children remain in Gaza: IDF
Of the 137 hostages still being held in Gaza by Hamas, 17 are women and children, the IDF revealed Tuesday. "We have a moral obligation to continue to do everything to bring everyone home," the Israeli army said.
The news comes after the seven-day ceasefire deal that brought home dozens of hostages collapsed Friday. Israel said Hamas violated the agreement by failing to produce a new list of women and children hostages slated for release that day. The terror group also fired rockets into Israeli territory just minutes before the truce expired.
Biden administration wants 'revamped' Palestinian Authority to rule Gaza post war: Report
The White House under Biden wants to reinstate the Palestinian Authority's (PA) governance over Gaza after the war ends, Politico reported, citing a State Department official and a senior Biden administration official familiar with the discussions.
American officials acknowledge that giving back the Palestinian Authority its power over the strip was not the perfect solution but they view it as the best of several bad options for the territory, as per the report. What they see is a "revamped" PA to rebuild the enclave.
"There's a strong policy preference for the PA to play a governing role in Gaza, but it has significant legitimacy and capability challenges," the State Department official said.
Despite the challenges and potential strong opposition from the Israeli government, Washington wants "to have a Palestinian security structure in post-conflict Gaza," the senior Biden administration official said.
An Israeli official, in response to a request for comment from the government, said "both administrations agree that the PA in its current form cannot govern Gaza," adding that "a revitalized, reformed one might be able to do it," but discussions have not reached the point of determining which reforms should be implemented.
Israel denies WHO claims regarding warehouse evacuation
The Israeli government early Tuesday denied the WHO chief's claim that the organization received a notification from the IDF to remove supplies from the medical warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours.
"From a #UN official we would expect, at least, to be more accurate," Israel's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) department wrote on X.
Netanyahu holds war cabinet meeting
The Israeli Prime Minister held a meeting with the war cabinet, which includes defense minister Yoav Gallant and minister without portfolio Benny Gantz.
The meeting came as Israeli troops continue to move into the southern Gaza Strip following weeks of targeted operations in the northern part of the enclave.
IDF completes assembly of large pumps for possible flooding of Hamas tunnels: Report
The Israeli army has completed assembling a system of large seawater pumps that it could use to flood Hamas tunnels under the Gaza Strip, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials.
However, there is concern that flooding tunnel complexes to drive Hamas fighters out of their underground shelters may threaten the enclave's water supply and damage infrastructure, as per the report.
Over 130 hostages remain in captivity
Israeli authorities said Monday that there are still 137 hostages being held in Gaza following the seven-day truce that led to the release of more than 100 abductees. They also revealed that an army colonel and seven civilians have died in captivity, as per Reuters.
The news comes as talks for another hostage-ceasefire deal "have stopped," the White House confirmed earlier Monday. Families of the remaining hostages have also demanded to meet with the Israeli cabinet as frustration builds about the fate of their loved ones held captive in Gaza.
Israel investigating claims investors had advance knowledge of Oct. 7 massacre
Israeli authorities are investigating claims made in a new study that some investors and traders had prior knowledge of Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks.
The new paper reveals that in the week before the massacre, there was a surge in short-selling for the MSCI Israel ETF and Israeli securities on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Read the full story here.
Gaza Strip under 'near-total internet blackout': Outage tracker
The Gaza Strip was plunged into a "near-total" communications blackout Monday night, internet outage tracker NetBlocks reported, adding that the blackout "impacts the telecoms backbone via Israel."
It is expected that most residents will experience "a total loss of communications" due to the outage. Gaza's telecommunications service provider Paltel has also announced that "all telecom services" in the enclave have been lost "due to the cut off of main fiber routes."
As of around 5 a.m. local time (10 p.m. Monday ET), outage trackers and local media have yet to provide updates about the communications issue.
