Live Updates

As the Israel-Hamas war enters its 47th day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's cabinet has agreed to a multiday truce that includes the release of dozens of hostages being held by Hamas.

Hamas said the "humanitarian truce" will also see the release of 150 Palestinians detained in Israel. Netanyahu reportedly told cabinet members that while the ceasefire's approval is a "difficult" choice to make, it is the "right decision" at this point.

Netanyahu clarified in a speech late Tuesday that Israel is not backing down in the fighting after its hostages are released, saying talks about the war ending following the hostage exchange deal are "nonsense."

Qatar, in coordination with the United States, helped broker the negotiations that stalled weeks earlier as ground battles raged in northern Gaza. The Qatari foreign ministry confirmed Wednesday that a deal has been reached to implement a four-day ceasefire in exchange of 50 hostages being held by Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released early Wednesday images of what it said are Hamas terrorist tunnels "underneath the Shifa Hospital." The Israeli army said it will continue to publish "proof" that Gaza's largest health complex, the Al-Shifa Hospital, was being used by Hamas as a command node.

Hamas militants launched an invasion in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than a thousand people, who were mostly civilians, and abducting over 200 Israelis and foreign nationals. There is growing concern that Israel-Palestine tensions may spill over into the Middle East as Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah intensifies its attacks against Israel on the northern border.