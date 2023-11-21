Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Qatar Announces 'Subject To Extension' 4-Day Ceasefire For 50 Hostages
KEY POINTS
- Hamas hailed the "humanitarian truce," saying 150 detained Palestinians will also be freed
- Netanyahu reiterated that Israel "will continue the war" after the ceasefire
- The IDF released new photos of tunnels Israeli forces found "underneath the Shifa Hospital"
- Qatar confirmed Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire deal
As the Israel-Hamas war enters its 47th day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's cabinet has agreed to a multiday truce that includes the release of dozens of hostages being held by Hamas.
Hamas said the "humanitarian truce" will also see the release of 150 Palestinians detained in Israel. Netanyahu reportedly told cabinet members that while the ceasefire's approval is a "difficult" choice to make, it is the "right decision" at this point.
Netanyahu clarified in a speech late Tuesday that Israel is not backing down in the fighting after its hostages are released, saying talks about the war ending following the hostage exchange deal are "nonsense."
Qatar, in coordination with the United States, helped broker the negotiations that stalled weeks earlier as ground battles raged in northern Gaza. The Qatari foreign ministry confirmed Wednesday that a deal has been reached to implement a four-day ceasefire in exchange of 50 hostages being held by Hamas.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released early Wednesday images of what it said are Hamas terrorist tunnels "underneath the Shifa Hospital." The Israeli army said it will continue to publish "proof" that Gaza's largest health complex, the Al-Shifa Hospital, was being used by Hamas as a command node.
Hamas militants launched an invasion in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than a thousand people, who were mostly civilians, and abducting over 200 Israelis and foreign nationals. There is growing concern that Israel-Palestine tensions may spill over into the Middle East as Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah intensifies its attacks against Israel on the northern border.
American hostages to be freed in ceasefire deal: Biden
The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas "will bring home more American hostages," Biden said in a series of posts on X Wednesday. He said the government "will not stop" until all American hostages are brought home.
He also thanked Qatari and Egyptian leadership "for their critical partnership in reaching this deal." He expressed appreciation for Netanyahu's "commitment in supporting an extended pause" to ensure that the deal's provisions can be implemented.
Israel has been adamant about a ceasefire since the fighting began in Oct. 7 when Hamas invaded Israel and killed more than a thousand Israelis and foreign nationals. Wednesday's deal marks the first ceasefire since the war started.
Israeli army releases images of tunnels "underneath" Al-Shifa Hospital
The IDF has published new photos of what it said was "proof" Hamas terrorism was "festering underneath hospitals." The photos showed tunnels "underneath the Shifa Hospital," as per the IDF.
Israel has repeatedly said Hamas had been using Al Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest medical complex, as a command center for its paramilitary operations against Israel.
Earlier this week, the IDF released footage and images of a tunnel shaft Israeli forces uncovered within the hospital's compound. Multiple outlets have confirmed the location of the shaft, with a CNN team visiting the site Monday.
Qatar announces hostage-ceasefire deal
Qatar's foreign ministry released a statement Wednesday, confirming that Israel and Hamas have agreed on a "humanitarian pause" that will last for four days. The ceasefire's starting time will be announced within the next 24 hours, the ministry said, adding that the truce is "subject to extension."
The agreement includes an increased flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, including fuel.
The Qatari foreign ministry thanked Egypt and the U.S. for "joint mediation efforts undertaken" with Qatar to broker the hostage deal. It confirmed that 50 civilian women and children will be released by Hamas but did not specify the number of detained Palestinians that will be freed by Israel.
Israeli president supports cabinet approval of hostage release deal
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday expressed his support for Netanyahu and the cabinet's decision "to promote the release of hostages," as per a Google-translated statement he posted on X.
He said the difficulties in getting the agreement through were "painful and difficult" but the decision to approve the ceasefire deal was "a moral and ethical obligation that correctly expresses the Jewish and Israeli value of redeeming captives."
IDF needs to be 'very careful' during ceasefire due to 'dubious' past experience with Hamas: Spox
The Israeli army needs to be "very careful" on the ground when the hostage exchange deal takes place, IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said late Tuesday, before Israel approved the hostage exchange deal.
"Any ceasefire with Hamas, based on our previous experience, is always a dubious endeavor," he said, looking back to a 2014 battle with the terror group. He said Hamas took several Israeli soldiers hostage at the time "after" the United Nations brokered a ceasefire deal.
"We have to be very careful when it comes to anything that relates to operations on the ground with Hamas," he added.
Austin reaffirms U.S. support for Israel, emphasizes importance of preventing regional spillover
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant Tuesday, emphasizing "U.S. support for Israel and the importance of preventing regional escalation," according to a Pentagon press release.
Fears are growing about the potential spillover of Israel-Hamas tensions amid continued attacks into Israel from Lebanese territory. Yemen's Houthis also claimed responsibility for ballistic missiles fired toward Israel last week. Earlier this week, the Yemeni rebel group hijacked a cargo ship linked to an Israeli company.
During the talk, Austin reiterated the importance of "increasing and sustaining humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in Gaza" as Israeli forces continue to expand ground operations in northern Gaza.
Netanyahu dispels talk of the war ending after ceasefire
Netanyahu shared late Tuesday that Israel is still at war with Hamas. "There is a lot of nonsense out there to the effect that after the pause to return our hostages, we will stop the war," he said, addressing the Israeli public before the government meeting in Tel Aviv.
"Then let me make it clear: we are at war — and will continue the war. We will continue the war until we achieve all of our war aims," he reiterated, as per a translation by the Prime Minister's office.
The Israeli leader's remarks came after Israel's cabinet voted to approve a ceasefire deal with Hamas that includes freeing 50 women and children being held in Gaza. Foreign nationals will be among the hostages that Hamas will release.
Israel cabinet approves hostage-ceasefire deal
Israel's cabinet has voted to approve a truce agreement with Hamas that will include the release of at least 50 Israeli and foreign hostages — women and children — in exchange for a four-day ceasefire.
After the first phase of the deal, an extra day of ceasefire will be applied for every 10 additional hostages that the terror group will release. The agreement marks the first time military operations will come to a halt since Hamas launched a carnage in Israel on Oct. 7.
Hamas welcomed the "humanitarian truce," saying in a statement that the deal includes the release of 150 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.
Read the full story here.
