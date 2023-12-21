Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Over 20 Nations Join US-Led Red Sea Alliance; Israel-Hezbollah Fighting Intensifies
- Hamas has thanked Canada and two other countries for their "support"
- U.S. is in talks with France over Houthi threat
- Red Sea countries are "responsible" for protecting the area, as per Egypt
The war between Israel and Hamas has entered its 77th day without progress on a potential truce deal. Meanwhile, there have been launches from Lebanese territory by Hezbollah, placing Israel's northern border communities under threat of an all-out war.
The Pentagon said more than 20 countries have joined the Red Sea maritime task force that seeks to protect shipping activities in the area following multiple attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebel army targeting commercial ships.
- Greece announces participation in Red Sea security operation
Khan Yunis, the known hometown of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' most senior official in Gaza, is the focus of ground operations by Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The IDF announced late Thursday that Israeli forces were closing in on the "underground bunkers" of Hamas leadership in Khan Yunis after they dismantled the terror group's above-and-below-ground "Senior Quarter" in Gaza City Wednesday.
Washington has signaled support for the latest draft resolution on Gaza that the United Nations Security Council will vote on Friday. The vote was first scheduled for Monday but was pushed back four times due to the U.S. raising issues with the language in the text regarding the fighting.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu comforted the families of fallen soldiers Thursday. He reiterated that the battle would be fought "until victory" with the goal of safeguarding the lives of Israeli soldiers.
Amid international pressure to agree to a ceasefire, the Israeli government has repeatedly reiterated that it was fighting to prevent Hamas from threatening Israel again.
The Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,200 people by Hamas operatives was a culmination of the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that has drawn attacks toward Israel from several fronts, including on the north by Iran-backed Hezbollah.
Troops nearing underground quarters of Hamas officials in southern Gaza: IDF spox
Israeli ground forces are close to reaching the "underground bunkers of Hamas officials in the Khan Yunis area," IDF spokesperson for Arab media Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee said Thursday in a Google-translated statement on X.
His declaration came a day after the IDF dismantled the so-called "Senior Quarter" of Hamas leadership in Gaza City, an above-and-below-ground compound that top Hamas leaders used for hiding. The said complex was ultimately destroyed by the IDF on Thursday.
Greece to send frigate to join Red Sea coalition
Greece will send a frigate to the Red Sea to "participate" in Operation Prosperity Guardian, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said in a statement Thursday, as per multiple reports.
The decision was made "for the protection of merchant ships, the lives of seafarers, the global economy," Dendias noted.
More than 20 countries join Red Sea coalition; at least 8 of them not made public
After the initial announcement of a 10-nation naval task force in the Red Sea, the Pentagon revealed at a Thursday press briefing that there are now more than 20 countries that signed on to Operation Prosperity Guardian.
Of the countries that joined the alliance, at least eight have preferred to not publicize their move of taking part in the Red Sea protection operations.
"In the days ahead, the United States will continue to consult closely with our allies and partners who share the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation, and we expect to see the coalition continue to grow," Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said at the press conference.
The news came after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the maritime taskforce earlier this week that seeks to deter Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.
Military checkpoints in place in 15 northern communities: Local media
Military checkpoints have been put up in 15 communities across northern Israel, local media reported late Thursday as the Hezbollah militant group – a Hamas ally and another paramilitary organization backed by Iran – increases the frequency of its attacks targeting communities near Israel's border with Lebanon.
Checkpoint personnel are "turning people around," leaving residents with not much of a choice but to stay put. "There's no options. This is just the reality for people that live in the north," local i24 News reported.
Roads and entry gates to the "locked down" communities were closed earlier Thursday due to a "credible threat" from Hezbollah. The roads remain shut as of early Friday local time.
