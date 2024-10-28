Israel's military is warning that it can "do much more" than its recent attack against Iranian bases — as Iran weighs a potential response, according to a report Monday.

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, said Saturday's airstrikes "hit strategic systems" and sent a "clear message" to Iran, the Times of Israel said.

"We drew upon only some of our abilities," Halevi said. "We have the ability to do much more."

Halevi also said Israel "will see how things develop now" but is "ready for all scenarios on all fronts" following its retaliatory attack for Iran's Oct. 1 missile barrage against Israel.

"We know how to reach and hit any threat, in any place, at any time," he said.

Halevi's comments were made during a meeting with top military brass following and were recorded in a video clip released Sunday, the Times of Israel said.

Israel's Channel 13 also reported Sunday that Iran was prepared to launch missiles at Israel as the attack was underway but decided to hold back, according the Times of Israel.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is still considering his options, which may include terror attacks outside Israel, Channel 13 said.

While visiting the families of four Iranian soldiers on Sunday, Khamenei reportedly said any response would "be determined by senior officials, in a manner that best serves the interest of the people and also takes the state into account."

Saturday's strikes by Israeli jets reportedly destroyed a building that was part of Iran's former nuclear weapons program, hampered its ability to build ballistic missiles and compromised its air defense systems.