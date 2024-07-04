Gasoline prices have slowly been increasing every now and then, however, it is still on the path of providing the cheapest price on the fourth of July since 2021.

The average cost of a regular gasoline across the U.S. is at $3.51 per gallon, according to a report by the AAA. The price decreased by 2 cents from both last month last year.

While this may be the trend, there is still a hint of uncertainty since approximately 60 million travelers are expected to be on the road on Independence Day holiday. Add to that, there is still a hurricane threatening to come from the Gulf of Mexico, the place where major refiners are located, NBC News reported.

Even with lowering of gas prices, it is undeniable that every household still faces a host of expenses that could literally squeeze the budget. Hence, anything to stretch that dollar could fare well for any household. Below are some areas where you can save.

Find Fuel Deals

Joe Brusuelas, a chief economist at the consultancy firm RSM suggested for drivers to look for fuel deals from places where they buy groceries. Retailers like Walmart and Target often announce giving discounts and there are stores that make gasoline among the discounted commodities.

Try also to go for becoming a member of stores like the Walmart Plus annual membership, since some of the perks from these types of membership include savings on gas. Walmart offers savings of up to 10 cents per gallon at about 13,000 stations, AOL noted.

Accumulate Store and Credit Card Discounts

Multiplying savings may also be a good option. Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate said that when stores run a promotion, one could purchase it using a credit card that offers rewards, allowing you to enjoy two perks in a single transaction. Rossman said though that one just needs to check a card's cash-back categories.

Meanwhile, Chase Freedom Flex customers get 5% off on their gas purchase from the month of July until September.

Use Tech To Save

Rossman revealed that mobile apps can actually help people in saving money for gas. There are many stores that would offer their own in order to help in streamlining special offers. There are also standalone apps like Upside, which could help rake in a savings of $20 as gas savings per month.

In addition, consumers can use Google Maps, which has the option to activate the app's eco-friendly route feature that suggests fuel-efficient routes by avoiding steep hills and frequent stop-and-go traffic, which tend to increase fuel consumption.