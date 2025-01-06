Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared an optimistic prediction for the immediate future of Canadian politics after announcing his resignation as the Liberal Party leader and prime minister.

In a news conference on Monday, Trudeau announced he will exit his role after the Liberal Party selects its next leader through a "rigorous" and "competitive" process, which he's already asked the president, Sachit Mehra, to begin.

In his resignation speech, Trudeau predicted the "polarization" that's occurring in the House of Commons to "settle down" since he's "removing the contention about his own leadership."

According to Trudeau, Parliament has been "paralyzed for months" with very little accomplished in the past months due in part to "filibusters" that slow down productivity and lead to nowhere.

"The House of Commons needs a reset," he said.

He noted that the country "cannot function divided."

Trudeau said Canadians are going through "critical times" but is "excited" to see the selection process for the new prime minister and Liberal Party leader "unfold in the months ahead."

Trudeau also spoke about Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's resignation amid a tariff rift spurred by President-elect Donald Trump.

Freeland is a potential contender for the prime minister role along with several other members from the Liberal Party.

He referred to Freeland as a "crucial political partner" and said he "wanted her to continue as the deputy prime minister" in hopes that she would take over an important file that the country has to deal with in the following months.

Trudeau, who was appointed in 2015, said he's been fighting "to strengthen and grow the middle" class since 2016 by reducing taxes, providing benefits for families, helping drop poverty rates, and by bringing more people into the workforce.

Trudeau said he's helped defend free trade, climate change, and stand strong with Ukraine in defense of democracy.

Trudeau shared that he wishes he could change how Canadians choose political officials while looking forward to an "optimistic vision of Canada."

Liberal Party members weren't the only people who seemingly lost favor with Trudeau.

Trump mocked Trudeau when he encouraged hockey legend Wayne Gretzky to run for "governor" of Canada saying, "You would win easily."