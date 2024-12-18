President-elect Donald Trump has once again considered the idea of turning Canada into the U.S.' 51st state.

On Wednesday, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social in order to share his thoughts on U.S. subsidies to Canada.

"No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense!" Trump wrote. "Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!"

This is not the first time Trump has proposed turning Canada into an American state. On Dec. 10, he took to Truth Social to voice a similar sentiment after having dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada," Trump wrote. "I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!"

Earlier this month, Trudeau flew to Florida to have dinner with the president-elect at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trudeau aimed to convince Trump not to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian goods being imported into the US, hoping not to damage the largest trade relationship in the world.

However, Trump told Trudeau that Canada had failed the US at the dinner, sources told Fox News.

Sources present at the dinner also alleged that Trump asked Trudeau why his country could not survive unless it was "ripping off the U.S.," and later joked that Canada should become the U.S.' 51st state with Trudeau as its governor.

Trump's trolling of Trudeau was even more brutal than first reported. He is now toying with leaders he doesn't like.

“Trump then suggested to Trudeau that Canada become the 51st state, which caused the prime minister and others to laugh nervously, But he continued, telling… — John Fund (@johnfund) December 3, 2024

The dinner, which lasted for over three hours, was polite, and other Canadian guests described it as "very friendly and very positive," as reported by Fox News.

Originally published by Latin Times.