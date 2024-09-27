KEY POINTS $KAMA led the overnight PolitiFi memecoin surge, followed by $TOOKER and ever-popular $TRUMP

Trump is behind Harris by 1% on Polymarket, with some numbers in swing states flipping

Just last week, Harris was ahead of Trump by 5%, and Pennsylvania is now a tight race

Memecoins based on political figures are wildly surging as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump narrowed Vice President Kamala Harris's lead on Polymarket early Friday, with multiple Trump-themed tokens commanding two-digit leads going into the weekend.

Data from decentralized market prediction platform Polymarket shows that Trump is now just 1 percentage point away from tying his Democratic foe (49% to 50%), marking a stark contrast from last week's numbers, when the vice president led the business mogul by 5 points (52% to 47%).

Figures in Battleground States Move

Also, last week, Harris took four of six swing states being monitored by Polymarket: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. At the time, the former prosecutor had a significant four-point lead over Trump in Pennsylvania. Figures in the Keystone State are particularly crucial since the state is considered the most critical for the warring parties in this year's elections.

Harris is still ahead in the abovementioned four states. However, as of Friday, some of the numbers have started to flip. In Pennsylvania, Harris is in the lead at 51% over Trump's 49%.

In Wisconsin, Trump added 4% from last week, even if he remains behind the Democratic presidential nominee. On the other hand, Harris widened her lead further in Michigan at 66% to 34% compared to last week's 60% to 40%.

Polymarket numbers aren't the only figures changing. Activity around political finance (PolitiFi) memecoins have been spiking in recent days with less than six weeks left before the November elections.

$KAMA Leads PolitiFi Memecoins Surge

Harris-based Kamala Horris (KAMA) is leading the political memecoins spike, surging by nearly 49% in the last 24 hours following a week-long rally of 76.7% as per data from CoinGecko.

Tooker Kurlson (TOOKER), the token based off of political commentator Tucker Carlson, is in second place in terms of daily gains in the top ranks of the world's largest PolitiFi memecoins by market value. TOOKER has increased by 32.5% in the last day.

Coming in third is Trump-based MAGA (TRUMP), which saw a 27.1% surge in the past day. It has been on a 66% increase in the last seven days and remains the world's second-largest PolitiFi memecoin by market cap.

Another Trump-themed token, Doland Tremp (TREMP), was also surging overnight, increasing by 25.5% amid a 44.4% weeklong rally. Even Joe Biden-based Jeo Boden (BODEN) pumped in the past week.

Many other smaller politics-based tokens surged over the last 24 hours, including Barron Trump-themed Mini Donald (BARRON), which added over 18%, and MoonTrump (TRUMP), which increased by 12%.

Americans are set to vote for a new president on Nov. 5. Crypto holders around the country are expected to join in, as crypto's recent inclusion in political discussions is deemed as a "defining moment" for the revolutionary industry.