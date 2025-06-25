For engineers working on complex modern systems, network intelligence company Kentik offers a platform that demystifies complex network operations and enables organizations to deliver applications and innovation at scale. Having been around for a decade and built by networking experts, Kentik has become the source of truth for all things network for market leaders like Dropbox, ServiceNow, and Zoom.

Unlike traditional monitoring and observability tools, Kentik is able to unify cloud, device, flow, and synthetic data in order to turn telemetry into action. Early last year, they launched Kentik AI, which was a key moment for the company's evolution from a network observability platform to a network intelligence platform. They embedded Generative AI across their entire suite of solutions, changing the way in which network engineers navigate and troubleshoot, from datacenter to cloud.

Today, Kentik is launching a new offering within Kentik AI called Cause Analysis, which automatically explains the cause of network traffic issues and anomalies. These issues can result in slow speeds, dropped connections, packet loss, and other service disruptions caused by factors like network congestion and hardware failures. The real power behind this new feature is that any engineer can use it, democratizing network expertise to more engineers within an organization.

The fact remains that over the past five years, we've seen the rise of the site reliability engineer (SRE) and the platform engineer—responsible for the uptime and performance of the application—but network expertise is few and far between. When network issues arise, too often, there are only one or two people within the organization who have the expertise to diagnose and fix the issue. But the promise of Cause Analysis is that when sudden performance degradation, cost spikes, and traffic changes arise, any SRE or platform engineer can investigate traffic changes without needing a deep understanding of the network.

"Over the past few years, we've seen the rise of the SRE and platform engineer within modern enterprises, but network experts are far and few between," said Avi Freedman, CEO and Co-Founder of Kentik. "Having to find the one person in the company that truly understands the network is a real bottleneck that slows down troubleshooting and increases customer pain. Now the Kentik platform can serve as your braintrust when you need to diagnose a network issue impacting customers. Cause Analysis takes five seconds to explain in plain language what it could take even a network expert hours to fully understand."